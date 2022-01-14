Five players scored in double figures, but the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team was unable to overcome Salem in an 82-76 overtime loss Thursday night at Salem, West Virginia.
KWC’s Jordan Roland knocked down four free throws within the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime, but Salem (11-4) opened the extra period on an 8-1 run to establish early command.
Wyatt Battaile answered with a 3 to draw the Panthers within 74-70, but the Tigers sank 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch to secure the win. The loss was the Panthers’ fourth overtime defeat of the year.
“Clearly, it’s in our head,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “It felt like tonight, going into that overtime, it was going to be different than the first three because they had the chance to beat us. Our momentum and confidence should have been a little bit different.
“Disappointing, but I think it’s clearly in our head. Not a good deal, going 0-4 in overtime. I’d like to see us pull some of those out.”
Battaile led the Panthers with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Roland finished with 15 points. Jomel Boyd posted 13 points with seven boards, Ben Sisson added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Antonio Thomas produced 10 points and five assists.
However, Wesleyan shot only 38.5% from the field despite a 10-of-24 mark from 3-point range (41.7%) and made 16-of 22 free throws (72.7%). The Panthers surrendered 14 turnovers, as well.
“Our field-goal percentage was very poor, in the 30s,” Cooper said. “We never found a rhythm offensively. ... We were probably a little bit too one-on-one. Not great decisions in the second half when the ball went into the post.”
Cooper was also disappointed in his team’s 14 turnovers.
“That’s too many,” he said. “We had two games with 17 turnovers last week. With Jamil (Wilson) out, we’ve got to have a group on the floor that is going to take care of the ball consistently and make the decisions to keep us there in single digits. We’ve got to stop turning the ball over.”
Tobias Howard Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Fonz Hale tallied 21 points to pace the Tigers (). Rodney Smith added 13 points, and Darius Bell chipped in 11 points.
Salem shot 43.1% from the field, connecting on only 7-of-28 shots from beyond the arc (25%) and 19-of-27 foul shots (70.4%).
“They’re a very, very talented team,” Cooper said. “Defensively, we were trying as hard we could try. They got to the bonus early in the second half, which didn’t help, so we had to be extremely disciplined defensively to not parade them to the free-throw line the entire second half.
“We played well enough defensively to win the game, it comes down to executing your offense a little bit better than we did.”
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they step back into conference play at Lake Erie.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 32 34 10 — 76
SALEM 36 30 16 — 82
Kentucky Wesleyan (76) — Battaile 17, Roland 15, Boyd 13, Sisson 11, Thomas 10, Sukhanov 7, Boyle 3.
Salem (82) — Howard 22, Hale 21, Smith 13, Bell 11, Tanner 8, Gue 6, Barley 1.
