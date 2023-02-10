Kentucky Wesleyan’s Jordan Roland scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but a second-half flurry by Tiffin was too much for the Panthers to overcome in a 75-63 conference loss Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The loss dropped KWC to 11-12 overall and 7-8 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition.
“It was, obviously, a disappointing night,” Panthers head coach Drew Cooper said after the game. “I don’t know if the passing of the baton, so to speak, from good practices and preparation, film, all that stuff — you’ve got to perform, making shots but probably more importantly, there were some defensive assignments on the backside that we didn’t execute.
“It was certainly a disappointing night for us, no question.”
After trailing 27-26 at intermission, Tiffin (10-13, 7-8) came out of the locker room to shoot 55.6% from the floor in the second half. A layup by Joshua Rivers capped off an 11-1 run that gave the Dragons a 50-36 lead midway through the second half.
Carius Key’s layup secured Tiffin its largest lead of the game at 62-44 with 4:56 left to play.
Wesleyan didn’t wither, though.
Kennedy Miles sank a pair of 3-pointers to spur an 8-1 run, trimming KWC’s deficit to 11 points less than a minute later.
With the Panthers fouling to send Tiffin to the free-throw line and extend the game, KWC got to within 69-62 on Roland’s layup with 1:53 remaining.
After a Tiffin turnover against pressure on the inbounds pass moments later, the Panthers had a chance to cut even further into the lead. Eddie Jones missed a corner 3 that would’ve made it a two-possession game, but Tiffin secured the rebound and made 6-of-8 foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.
Ben Sisson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Wesleyan, which shot only 35.5% from the field, 7-of-28 from 3-point range (25%) and 12-of-20 at the foul line (60%) with 13 turnovers leading to 17 points. Jones also hauled in nine rebounds for KWC.
Joshua Rivers posted 18 points and Wesley Jordan added 17 points for Tiffin, which made 45.5% of its shots from the floor, 5-of-14 from long range (35.7%) and 20-of-31 free throws (64.5%) with 10 turnovers leading to only three points. Ian Lopez chipped in 12 points.
Wesleyan finished with the edge in rebounding (41-40), second-chance scoring (14-12) and fast-break scoring (8-5) but gave up a 34-26 scoring margin in the paint.
“Credit Tiffin, they scored enough,” Cooper said, “They challenged us enough on their defensive side to keep our percentage at bay.
“I’m disappointed and just don’t think, of the seven players that play, I don’t think we had great games from many of them. We’ve said this from the start: We’re really good when we have the depth and we have the guys coming off the bench and making impacts, when we have starters checking out and checking back in and making impacts — we didn’t have that.”
Wesleyan will look to bounce back Saturday when the Panthers welcome conference foe Findlay to the Sportscenter for a 2:15 p.m. tipoff.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 27 36 — 63
Tiffin (75) — Rivers 18, Jordan 17, Lopez 12, Williams 9, Taylor 6, Harris 5, Key 5, Foreman 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Roland 17, Sisson 10, Fernandez 8, Miles 8, Thomas 8, Boyd 6, Jones 6.
