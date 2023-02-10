Kentucky Wesleyan’s Jordan Roland scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but a second-half flurry by Tiffin was too much for the Panthers to overcome in a 75-63 conference loss Thursday night at the Sportscenter.

The loss dropped KWC to 11-12 overall and 7-8 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition.

