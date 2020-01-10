The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team rallied from a double-digit first-half deficit, built a lead early in the second half and held off late-surging Ohio Valley for a 75-70 conference victory Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (6-8, 5-2 in G-MAC) fell behind 31-21 with 6:15 left in the first half, but a 12-3 run -- sparked by 3-pointers from Adam Goetz, Zach Hopewell and Nathan Boyle -- cut the deficit to just one point.
Wesleyan trailed 43-42 at intermission before erupting for a 17-0 run to open the second period. Boyle's 3-pointer with 12:19 remaining pushed KWC to a 62-45 advantage.
The Fighting Scots (3-12, 0-6) responded with a 24-10 stretch of their own that brought them within three points with 1:15 left to play. A key defensive rebound and a pair of free throws by Hopewell extended the lead back to two possessions, and Wesleyan held on for the win from there.
According to Panthers coach Drew Cooper, his team's performance out of the break was crucial for confidence.
"Ohio Valley came out, and they out-toughed us to every loose ball," Cooper said. "They made a bunch of 3s, and they shot the ball really well. ... When a team shoots it like that, all you can do is play as hard as you can play and let the chips fall where they may."
"It was sincerely just about getting stops and defensive rebounds. We did that there early in the second half. Scoring wasn't the problem until it got down the stretch and everyone got a little tighter out there."
The Fighting Scots finished with a 40-31 edge in rebounding, which led to a 23-3 lead in second-chance scoring.
Wesleyan benefitted from a game-high 24 points by Goetz, who had 17 points in the first half. Boyle added a career-best 18 points, and both shot 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.
"We don't win this game without great shooting from Nathan Boyle, there's no question about that," Cooper said, "and Adam Goetz in the first half absolutely carried us."
Hopewell finished with 14 points for the Panthers, who shot 45.3% from the field, including 16-of-29 from distance (55.2%), and made 11-of-13 free throws(84.6%). Sasha Sukhanov produced eight points and 10 rebounds, and Goetz grabbed eight boards.
Keon Claiborne scored 23 points and snagged 10 rebounds for the Fighting Scots, who shot 35.2% from the floor, 6-of-22 from deep (27.3%) and 14-of-17 at the foul stripe (82.4%). Dylan Harrison added 15 points, Ognjen Vasiljevic posted 14 points, and Parker Black chipped in 12 points with 10 boards.
KWC returns to action Saturday with a home conference matchup against Alderson Broaddus at 2:15 p.m.
