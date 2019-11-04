KWC finding positives to build on

Though the Panthers have played just one exhibition game so far, Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball coach Drew Cooper already likes the way his squad is shaping up.
The second-year coach and his team traveled to take on Division I Saint Louis on Wednesday, ultimately falling 77-48 to the Billikens -- but it was a performance that showed plenty of positives for KWC.
"The way Saint Louis plays, their goal is to wear teams down," Cooper said Saturday. "They played two different defenses. They played full-court man to man for 80% of the time. They were pressing us as soon as we got off the bus.
"We responded well to it for as long as we could, but at the end of the day, Saint Louis did their job and wore us down."
The Panthers trailed just 28-25 at halftime and 42-36 with 11:20 left to play, but eventually, the Billikens pulled away for the victory.
However, Cooper noted, the final score doesn't indicate how close of a game it truly was.
"I've been on the good side and the bad side over the years of 29-point games," he said. "This was a case where they just got us to a point where their press took its toll on us.
"If this team plays Saint Louis last year, though, we don't resist at all. The way Saint Louis plays, the nature of how physical that game was for us, there were some times when we were down six and we hit back and got it tied. We were down eight and hit back."
After seeing that type of resolve from his squad, which was led by junior guard Jo Griffin's 13 points and made 12-of-30 3-pointers (40%), Cooper is excited to see how the Panthers respond in Thursday's exhibition at Samford.
"I'm very comfortable, as we get ready to go into Samford, that what we've done in the preseason and how we've evolved is setting us up nicely for the regular season," he said.
Against the Billikens, KWC featured a lineup that included just one returning starter in 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz. Newcomers Griffin, a 6-1 point guard, 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile and 6-5 freshman forward Ben Sisson joined former Apollo High School standout Nathan Boyle, a 6-5 sophomore forward, in the starting group.
"The three newcomers performed as expected on Wednesday," Cooper said, "and that gives us some peace of mind that they'll do just fine at this level.
"Nathan Boyle is a good story for people to see how hard work pays off. His relentlessness over the summer has helped him get to this point. ... Right now, Nathan Boyle has done well enough to warrant that position."
With the regular season set to begin Nov. 13 at Bellarmine, followed by a Nov. 16 home matchup against Urbana and a Nov. 18 meeting at Southern Indiana, Wesleyan coaches are hoping the exhibition slate gets their players ready in a hurry.
"Our first three games, that's a tall task," Cooper said. "Our maturity and toughness and relentlessness is always going to be tested during these exhibition games because of the talent level you're going against.
"The formation of our identity -- it sounds so easy to say, 'Alright, this is how we're gonna be different than last year' -- but at the end of the day, the kids have to form the identity that's gonna take us to the next level.
"Right now, we're going into it with our foot on the gas, in terms of how tough we are and how we form our identity, on and off the floor."
* Sophomore guard Tarik Dixon may miss the beginning of the year as he deals with a lingering medical issue. Senior forward Deng Mayot will have the opportunity to redshirt this season. Transfer forwards Stewart Currie and Sasha Sukhanov are still awaiting word on their NCAA eligibility, with worst-case scenarios allowing them to play after the conclusion of the first semester. Senior guard Erik Bell, who will miss KWC's preseason games, is expected back by the regular-season opener.
