KWC football falls to Ohio Dominican

EJ Colson ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio Dominican rolled to a 47-7 conference win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday at Steele Stadium.
Colson spearheaded an ODU offense that racked up 413 total yards, with quarterback Evan Ernst adding 196 yards through the air. Ernst completed 14-of-23 passing attempts with a touchdown, in addition to a 37-yard scoring rush that came as part of Ohio Dominican's 21-point third quarter.
KWC (0-7, 0-4 in G-MAC) trailed 19-0 at halftime following two first-half rushing scores from Colson and a 42-yard touchdown toss from Ernst.
The Panthers finished with 280 yards of total offense, with quarterbacks Wiley Cain and Mike McGee splitting time under center. Cain, a freshman, completed 17-of-28 passes for 116 yards with two interceptions, while McGee, a senior, finished 12-of-19 with 112 yards, one TD and one interception.
Wesleyan's lone score came with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter when McGee connected with running back Jatorian Dillard for a 5-yard TD.
Dillard finished with a team-best 39 rushing yards for KWC, which managed just 52 yards on the ground.
Ohio Dominican (4-2, 3-1) also took advantage on defense, turning two of its interceptions into touchdowns. A 30-yard score by Alessio Amato put ODU up 26-0 early in the third quarter, and a 44-yard pick and score by Rich Jones provided the game's final margin within the last two minutes.
Wesleyan returns to action next week with a league matchup at Hillsdale.
