The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team posted another landmark National Signing Day on Wednesday, inking a program-high 32 high school student-athletes.
This year’s class includes 24 players from Kentucky, including seven from Owensboro: Tyren Hayden (wide receiver, Owensboro High School), Brandon Husk (wide receiver, Apollo), Geoffery Johnson (defensive back, Apollo), Imonte Owsley (wide receiver, Owensboro), Shane Riley (running back, Daviess County), Jordon Sorrells (linebacker, Owensboro) and KiShawn Walker (defensive back, Owensboro/Western Kentucky University).
KWC’s offense saw 14 additions, including the offensive line (four), wide receiver (four), running back (three), quarterback (two) and tight end (one) positions, along with 18 newcomers on defense at defensive line (seven), defensive back (six) and linebacker (five).
