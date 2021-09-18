The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will look for its second consecutive victory when the Panthers travel to take on Lindenwood Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.
The Panthers (1-1) enter following last week’s 26-25 victory at Kentucky State, in which Wesleyan wide receiver Peyton Peters hauled in a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass from Christian Arrambide with 1:37 remaining.
For the game, Arrambide completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for 241 yards and three scores with one interception. David Florence recorded nine catches for 150 yards and two TDs, while Brennen McGuire made four receptions for 120 yards and a score.
The Panthers overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit for their first win of the season.
Lindenwood (0-2) enters following a 52-7 loss at NCAA Division I FCS No. 3 South Dakota State.
The Lions, who dropped a 40-20 decision to Angelo State in their season opener, are led by quarterback Cade Brister, who has completed 33-of-61 passes for 350 yards and three TDs with two interceptions. He also had Lindenwood’s lone rushing TD on the year.
The Lions are averaging 231.5 yards per game, with 175 of those yards coming through the air.
KWC, meanwhile, is posting 366 yards per outing, with more than 350 passing yards per game. The Panthers are outgaining opponents by 100 yards each game, led by a defense that has already forced six turnovers — three fumbles, three interceptions.
The game will be broadcast on the Great Lakes Valley Conference Spots Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.