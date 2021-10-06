The near-miss by Kentucky Wesleyan College was gut-wrenching in the moment Saturday.
But how the Panthers put themselves in position to win against a strong NCAA Division II program should be cause for hope for this football team.
KWC dropped a 32-30 heartbreaker to Ohio Dominican in front of a good crowd at Steele Stadium considering the rainy weather most of the afternoon on Saturday.
Ohio Dominican was good — it is 4-1 and leads the G-MAC — and lucky. The Panthers knew they had let ODU off the hook.
KWC, for the first time in a while, was just as good as Ohio Dominican in some areas and at certain times of the game.
“I really liked the effort our team plays with, there’s no quit in our football team,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said Tuesday. “The things we need to improve on: We need to continue to improve on tackling. We need to improve in our kicking game, to have our kicking game win us a game. We need to take care of the football, not turn it over.
“I thought we did everything good enough to win, but still came up shots, so, we need to learn to finish as a whole team.”
KWC needs work on field goal and extra point blocking in the middle of those lines, but those were technical issues that can be fixed.
“Absolutely, but we need to fix the extra point and field goal blocking,” Yeast said. “One thing we did improve on in this game was our coverage units, compared to how they looked earlier in the season. We got the onside kick at the end of the game.”
KWC could run enough for 106 yards and three touchdowns by different players. Christian Arrambide passed for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
KWC was impressive with big plays in the secondary. The Panthers made three interceptions, and one of those led to a fourth-quarter touchdown that pushed them in front 24-20.
Better tackling from the defense as a whole and holding on to the football are keys if KWC is to climb up from a 2-3 record, 0-1 in the G-MAC.
“Tackling is technique. Hit, wrap, roll, gator roll, those are things we have to improve on a consistent basis, not just one week,” Yeast said. “Turning the ball over entirely too much.”
The weekly task doesn’t get easier for KWC, which is a much-improved football team.
The Panthers travel to Findley, which is 3-2 and second in the G-MAC.
Yeast knows they’ll be in for a similar, hard-nosed matchup on the road in Ohio on Saturday.
KWC can’t make mistakes, it needs to take care of the football, and it will have to be physical all over the field.
“It’s going to be very similar to the kind of game we had Saturday,” Yeast said.
Except that the Panthers want to leave with a happy bus ride back on Saturday night and a 3-3 record in tow.
