KWC football feature

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team huddles during a game against Tiffin on Nov. 5, 2022, at Steele Stadium.

 KWC Athletics

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team is set to wrap up spring practice this week, as the Panthers continue their first full offseason under second-year head coach Tyrone Young — and, by all accounts, it’s been a success.

“Spring has been great,” said Young, whose team went 2-9 but showed marked improvement in 2022. “We’ve had the opportunity to produce a lot of good things as far as the guys coming out and being able to perform the way they wanted to. We performed the way that we hoped we would when spring first started.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.