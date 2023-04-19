The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team is set to wrap up spring practice this week, as the Panthers continue their first full offseason under second-year head coach Tyrone Young — and, by all accounts, it’s been a success.
“Spring has been great,” said Young, whose team went 2-9 but showed marked improvement in 2022. “We’ve had the opportunity to produce a lot of good things as far as the guys coming out and being able to perform the way they wanted to. We performed the way that we hoped we would when spring first started.
“It’s put us in a really good position, being able to have guys compete for jobs and put themselves in position to play a lot in the fall.”
Wesleyan will have 15 practices under its belt when the spring concludes, and Young can already see his players’ efforts paying off.
“It’s been very beneficial,” he said. “Having the opportunity to put them through a whole entire offseason, it’s been huge. Then on top of that offseason, we’re seeing guys develop in the weight room and on the field, and their knowledge of the game has grown. That’s tremendously important for us.”
It didn’t take long for Wesleyan’s coaches to notice how much it meant to the players, either.
“Oh, I think they’ve brought the juice every single day we’ve been out there on the field,” Young added. “I’ve been pleased with where we’re going and where we’re at right now.
“Now, it’s just about making sure everybody stays healthy and making sure the guys attack the offseason so that when we show back up in the fall, we’re ready to go.”
The spring has also provided KWC’s coaches a chance to evaluate positions where they may need more depth — and they’ve been encouraged by the results. In February, the Panthers signed the largest recruiting class in school history, and they’re not finished yet.
“Recruiting is going well for us,” Young said, noting that he can see the momentum building for the program. “We have some camps coming up over the summer. As far as coming off of last year’s class and being able to bring in a really big group, everything is going the way we hoped that it would.
“The guys we have currently in the program have done a really good job helping us market and push the program. I think they’ve done a tremendous job helping us as coaches.”
Once Wesleyan returns to campus in the fall, the Panthers will open the 2023 campaign on the road against West Florida on Sept. 1. The Panthers’ home opener will be Sept. 16 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Walsh.
As far as what fans can expect when KWC takes the field, Young thinks they’ll enjoy the product.
“A high-tempo offense that is able to run the ball and throw the ball at will,” he said of team expectations. “And a defense that’s predicated and built on speed. We’ve got a bunch of different guys who are able to make plays on defense and lay the lumber, too.
“It’s going to be an exciting brand of football.”
