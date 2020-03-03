The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s and men’s basketball teams will continue their respective journeys into the postseason when the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournaments begin Tuesday.
The No. 17 KWC women (26-2) will host Tiffin (13-15) at the Sportscenter at noon, while the men (11-15) will travel to take on Hillsdale (19-8) at 6 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast on WBIO-FM 94.7.
The Wesleyan women enter following Saturday’s 69-64 double-overtime loss at Tiffin, in which the Panthers shot just 27.3% from the field and had their 13-game winning streak snapped, despite a career-best 30 points from senior Keelie Lamb.
“They have some good defenders on their team, so we’re gonna have to be strong and physical at the rim,” said Panthers co-coach Caleb Nieman, whose team enters as the tournament’s second seed. “We didn’t shoot it really well at their place, so I expect that we’ll shoot it a little better.
“I was impressed with our kids. It was our worst shooting performance of the year and we were still in the game. That was good to see, and I liked the energy of the kids. They were willing to play really good defense and rebound the ball really well. Even though we lost, we didn’t fall apart by any means.”
And, Nieman said, there’s plenty of competitive fire within his squad for Tuesday’s matchup.
“They’re just ready to play again,” he said. “We’re all ready to play again. It can’t come quick enough, especially since it’s the same opponent you just played.”
Wesleyan will feature a starting lineup that includes Lamb (14.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), a 5-foot-10 forward, 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (8.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-5 junior guard Lily Skye Grimes (8.2 ppg, 4.6 apg), 5-8 sophomore forward Cali Nolot (7.1 ppg) and 5-6 junior guard Kaylee Duncan (4.8 ppg).
Additional contributions from the bench are expected from 5-11 redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton (10.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 5-11 junior forward Emma Johnson (8.3 ppg), 5-11 freshman forward Jordyn Barga (6.9 ppg) and 5-7 redshirt sophomore guard Leah Richardson (6.6 ppg).
“Our team really wants to keep playing,” Nieman said. “They’re having such a good time, they don’t want it to end. I think that’s gonna be good for us. I think it’ll provide us an edge that we need to have.”
Tiffin will counter with a group of 5-7 sophomore guard Aarion Nichols (14.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg), 5-7 freshman guard Savanah Richards (9.2 ppg), 5-6 junior guard Brooke Wesner (8.6 ppg), 5-11 freshman forward Jada Tate (7.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and 5-8 freshman guard Kirsten Williams (3.9 ppg).
Tuesday afternoon, the eighth-seeded Kentucky Wesleyan men will square off against No. 1 seed Hillsdale (19-8) — a team the Panthers defeated 67-66 on Feb. 8. Following Saturday’s 79-76 come-from-behind win over Tiffin, KWC coach Drew Cooper noted the momentum his squad is feeling.
“I don’t think the win (over Hillsdale) gives us as much confidence as the win at Tiffin does,” said Cooper, whose team finished sixth in the conference win-loss standings, but by virtue of a deep tiebreaker in the point ratings, fell to the eighth seed. “That was a good win for us to finish our regular season like that on the road and have to scratch and claw back in it.
“The last couple of days, I think we’ve felt pretty good about ourselves.”
The Panthers, who have won two of the last three meetings against Hillsdale dating back to last season’s season finale, will use a starting lineup of 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (9.9 ppg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (8.6 ppg, 3.8 apg) and 6-11 sophomore forward Sasha Sukhanov (5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
The Chargers will employ a starting group of 6-8 redshirt freshman forward Patrick Cartier (15.8 ppg, 6 rpg), 6-3 senior guard Dylan Lowry (14.4 ppg), 6-8 junior forward Austen Yarian (11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 6-foot junior guard Connor Hill (8.7 ppg) and 6-3 senior guard Mike Travlos (2.5 ppg).
“They’re physical, they’re very strong, and they play a very methodical style on both sides of the ball,” Cooper said of Hillsdale. “Defensively, they’re always gonna have their hands on you and try to use their strength to not let you run your stuff, and impose as much ball pressure as possible. Offensively, they use that physicality and length to pound the ball inside, and they have some really good shooters.
“With that said, we’ve done as well against them as we have against anyone in the top of the league. I don’t think its a bad matchup for us. I think our guys have some confidence against them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.