It was a whirlwind of a first semester for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team, but the Panthers aren’t deterred.
Despite facing injuries to leading scorer Ben Sisson and key reserve guard Kaeveon Mitchell, along with some outings that KWC coaches feel got away from their squad, hopes remain high within the program.
The Panthers (6-3, 1-3 in G-MAC), on their NCAA-mandated holiday break, will return to campus Tuesday to prepare for Thursday’s matchup at Trevecca Nazarene — kicking off a stretch of five games in 10 days.
KWC will then host Ohio Dominican (Saturday) and Cedarville (Jan. 3) before traveling to Tiffin (Jan. 6) and Ashland (Jan. 8).
KWC fourth-year head coach Drew Cooper isn’t shying away from the challenge, either.
“I told our guys, ‘Listen, because of the lapses, we’re probably two games behind where we want to be right now — and should be,’ ” he said. “Every college coach in the nation has a sob story right now, but to be 8-3 and even in the league or 8-3 and 3-1 in the league, that’s where we want to be right now.”
Making up that ground, Cooper noted, will require a sense of urgency from his players over the next few months.
“When you return back, you’ve got to play the rest of the season like you’re digging out of a hole,” he said of his message to the Panthers.
“If you play with that type of spirit with 17 games left to play — the girth of the season’s out in front of us — our potential is tremendous, the sky is the limit for us.
“I’m excited about having a full, healthy team that is championship-capable. There’s a lot of potential there. It’s our responsibility as coaches to pull it out of them, so let’s do it.”
According to Cooper, Sisson is expected to return to the lineup soon.
“We’re very, very optimistic he’ll be set for Dec. 30,” Cooper said of the 6-foot-6 junior forward, who’s averaging 16 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. “He’ll go home and continue to rehab (through the break).”
Though Sisson’s return won’t be a cure-all, the Panthers expect him to provide a major lift moving forward — along with other Wesleyan players who have contributed in his absence.
“We talked about some goals for the second semester, and there’s so much basketball to be played,” Cooper said. “You don’t need to be in college basketball if you’re not excited about getting healthy and fulfilling your true potential as a basketball team.
“We’ve seen glimpses of a very, very good basketball team that’s played very good basketball. Getting Ben back, and then you’ve got Antonio Thomas and Jordan Roland and Jomel Boyd, who are newcomers that are becoming more acclimated every day, I’m excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.