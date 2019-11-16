Kentucky Wesleyan College has maybe its best chance to win a football game in awhile.
KWC also is down to its last chance to win a football game this season.
The Panthers take on Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at noon in the season finale. The G-MAC Founders Cup will be at stake in the noon game on Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.
They will be looking for their first win over AB, and the Founders Cup series started in 2015.
True freshman quarterback Wiley Cain went over 2,000 yards passing on the season after last week's 35-25 loss at Frostburg State, now sitting at 2,138 yards on the year along with a completion percentage of 56.3.
Cain's top target continues to be De'Ondre Boggs who now has 37 catches on the year for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Boggs is the lone Panthers above 400 yards receiving while David Florence and Peyton Peters both have over 350 yards. Peters, a former Apollo High School star, has a team-high three touchdowns.
The run game is led by Corey Johnson Jr. who has 353-yards for six touchdowns.
Jalen Humphrey anchors the defense with 57 tackles including a team-high 6.5 tackles for loss. Dalan Cofer paces the team with 3.5 sacks while Ramond Jackson has recorded nine pass break ups on the year.
KWC's six seniors will be honored before the game.
