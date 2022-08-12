When many college football coaches — even the most experienced ones — are stressing about getting their teams ready for the season ahead, Kentucky Wesleyan College first-year coach Tyrone Young is enjoying the process more than anything.
“Right now, it’s all about making sure that everybody is able to get better at everything we do, with no wasted time or wasted space,” said Young, whose team conducted its fourth practice of the preseason Thursday. “We’re making sure everybody is on the same page and getting after it the same way. It’s been a lot of fun.”
In total, the Panthers are planning to hold 12 or 13 practices before their season-opening game at Northwood on Sept. 3.
“We have so many practices that we have to get in before school starts (Aug. 23), then we’re off and running,” Young added. “We’re just trying to make sure that we’re getting everything done that we have to get done.”
Part of that process in every fall camp, of course, is selecting a starting lineup and determining roles for each player.
“It’s a daily process,” Young stated. “We have daily evaluations, and there are a lot of position battles going on. A lot of guys are competing for jobs in different aspects, and it’s one of those things we do every day.”
Wesleyan, which went 3-8 overall and 1-6 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play last season, brings back a number of returners, including quarterbacks Christian Arrambide, Jakwon Roberts and Wiley Cain.
Cain played briefly in KWC’s 2020 season (conducted in Spring 2021 due to COVID-19) before an injury pushed him to the sidelines, and he ultimately missed all of last season. Arrambide stepped into the starting role last year, throwing for 2,002 yards and 17 touchdowns with four rushing scores. Roberts also saw time under center, throwing for 794 yards and five scores in five games.
Add in signal-callers Joey Cambron out of Daviess County High School, Clay Games from Elizabethtown, Aden Hooper out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Ethan Stumpe out of Chester, Illinois, and Young feels good about his passers.
“It’s a heck of a quarterback room,” he said. “It’s a great quarterback room, and they’re all each other’s biggest teammates. We’ve got a good situation going on there.”
KWC also returns three of its top four receivers in David Florence, Brennen McGuire and former Apollo star Peyton Peters, along with second-leading rusher Jatorian Dillard. Manning the offensive line will be returners Christian Ealey, Kairus Washington, Jackson Rape, Ethan Holt, Matthew Wilson and Will Hardin.
Defensively, the Panthers will get back leading tacklers Jalen Humphrey at linebacker and Ramond Jackson in the secondary, as well as breakout defensive linemen Jaden Santos-Lopez and Nicholas Haddock.
As a whole, Young expects Wesleyan to set the tone early when the regular season begins.
“We’re going to be an aggressive football team on both sides of the ball,” he said. “The team will take on my identity as a head coach, and I’m an aggressive person when it comes to football.
“We’re going to run the ball better than we have in the past, and it’s going to be the same style of defense we’ve always had — very aggressive, very tactical.”
Wesleyan was picked to finish seventh in the G-MAC by the league’s coaches, which Young said will serve as motivation for his squad.
“We have to earn our stripes,” he said. “We get it. We blew some games last year. We see it, but we’re going to go out against a team picked higher than us in week one (Northwood) and play a heck of a ball game. At the end of the game, we’ll let the chips fall where they may, but we’re excited about the challenge.”
