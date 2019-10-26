KWC hits road to face Hillsdale

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will continue the quest to capture its first win of the 2019 season when the Panthers travel to face conference foe Hillsdale on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. in Hillsdale, Michigan.
The Panthers (0-7, 0-4 in G-MAC) enter following last week's 47-7 home loss to Ohio Dominican, in which Wesleyan was outgained 413-280 in total yardage with and threw three interceptions -- two of which were returned for touchdowns.
On the year, KWC is averaging 15.9 points and 298.3 yards of offense per game, while managing just 61.9 rushing yards per contest.
Freshman quarterback Wiley Cain leads the Panthers with 1,412 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Cain's top downfield targets have been De'ondre Boggs (31 receptions, 369 yards, two TDs), David Florence (20 catches, 266 yards, one TD) and former Apollo High School standout Peyton Peters (16 receptions, 258 yards, two TDs).
The Panthers have had difficulty keeping drives alive, as they've converted just 37-of-127 third downs (29%) this season.
Hillsdale (4-3, 2-1), meanwhile, enters after dropping a 41-16 decision last week at Findlay.
The Chargers average 27.1 points and 358.9 yards of total offense per outing, led by quarterback Luke Keller. The freshman has thrown for 1,440 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Keller has also run for three scores.
Hillsdale also features a potent ground game, paced by senior David Graham's 677 yards and seven TDs.
Saturday's contest begins a string of three consecutive road games for the Panthers, who won't return home until the season finale Nov. 16 against Alderson Broaddus.
