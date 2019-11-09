The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will try to stop high-powered Frostburg State when the Panthers step outside of conference competition to take on the Bobcats on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon from Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg, Maryland.
The Bobcats (7-2) enter, following last week's 35-13 loss at No. 6 Notre Dame, averaging 32.6 points and 348.4 yards per contest. Individually,
Frostburg State is paced by running back Gavin Lavat, who has rushed for 911 yards (101.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Will Brunson has thrown for 1,737 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Meanwhile, KWC (0-7) will look to improve on a defense that surrenders 36.9 points and 413.8 yards per outing.
Offensively, the Panthers average 16.6 points and 304.4 yards per game. KWC fell 27-24 to Walsh on the road last week, after the Cavaliers scored a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.
Wesleyan is led by freshman quarterback Wiley Cain, who has thrown for 1,864 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Cain's top targets include redshirt sophomore wideout De'Ondre Boggs (435 yards, two TDs), freshman wide receiver David Florence (354 yards, one TD) and former Apollo High School standout receiver Peyton Peters (296 yards, two TDs).
Following this week's game, the Panthers will close out their regular season Nov. 16 against league rival Alderson Broaddus in the G-MAC Founders Cup at Steele Stadium.
