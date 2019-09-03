Drew Cooper isn't willing to let go of Kentucky Wesleyan's most storied rivalries.
Since taking over the Panthers program two years ago, scheduling former GLVC foes Southern Indiana and Bellarmine has been a top priority for Cooper during his tenure in Owensboro.
In the 2019-20 campaign, he'll get his wish.
"It's important to get those games back," said Cooper, whose squad will hit the road for both contests in two of its first three games of the season. "These games have to be played. It's too important -- from a fan's perspective, too -- for them not to be played."
As a former assistant coach at Bellarmine, Cooper knows first-hand how both sides feel about the matchup. Though KWC is entering the second year of a four-year deal with Bellarmine, there remains some uncertainty around the future of the series, with the Knights set to join NCAA Division I's Atlantic Sun Conference in 2020.
Cooper wanted to make sure the Panthers had at least one more opportunity against his former ballclub, which went 28-5 last season and fell to USI in the Division II Midwest Region championship game.
"It's such a great game for us to play, because having been a part of that program and winning a national championship there -- I know the landscape has kind of shifted, and now it's a measuring stick for us," Cooper said.
KWC will open its season on the road at Bellarmine on Nov. 12, followed by its home opener against Urbana on Nov. 16. Just two days later, the Panthers will venture to Evansville to face USI at the new on-campus Screaming Eagles Arena.
The matchup against Southern Indiana will begin a four-year agreement with the Screaming Eagles, and it will be the first game played at either program's home arena since 2013. The last meeting took place during the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame at Evansville's Ford Center at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
"It was important to us to make sure that, with USI's run last year, to do our best to make that game happen and make sure that rivalry gets renewed," Cooper said, noting the Screaming Eagles' trip to the Final Four last season. "It's exciting for us.
"I think they saw the benefit of us coming and being the home opener in their new arena. If you're on the other side of the river there, I don't know if there's a better opponent than to have Kentucky Wesleyan come play that game. Who else could it be?"
The Panthers went 10-16 last season and fell short of making the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament, but Cooper has no problem with testing what's expected to be a deeper, more experienced Wesleyan team early in the season.
"For the national championship that we want to throw our hat in the ring for, it goes through Bellarmine and USI," he said. "Playing them on the road in the first week will be a great challenge to see where we're at."
The Panthers' tilt against Oakland City on Nov. 20 will begin a stretch of eight consecutive home games at the Sportscenter. During that time, KWC will host its Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 29-30, followed by four straight conference games before another non-conference matchup against a storied program, Lincoln Memorial, on Dec. 22.
The remainder of Wesleyan's schedule includes 14 G-MAC games, with nine coming on the road. The Panthers close the season with five straight contests away from home, with a return trip to Oakland City sandwiched by conference foes.
Though Cooper expects plenty of challenges from his team's out-of-conference slate, he doesn't anticipate any let-up from the Panthers' conference opponents, either.
"The timing for us coming into the G-MAC couldn't be better," he said. "We're at a point now where the conference is realizing its full potential. With the addition of Findlay and Hillsdale and Walsh, and now with the Bellarmine and Northern Kentucky departures from the GLVC -- I don't want to jump the gun and say it's the best conference in the Midwest Region, but there will be years.
"With where the G-MAC sits right now, there's no reason to think it can't be the strongest conference in the region."
