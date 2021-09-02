Just four months after concluding its spring football season, Kentucky Wesleyan College is back on the gridiron Thursday night as the Panthers host Frostburg State at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Both teams pushed their 2020 seasons to last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with KWC finishing 1-4 and Frostburg State going 3-1. The Panthers last played in a 23-14 win over Lake Erie on April 25.
Even though it was an abbreviated offseason, Wesleyan third-year coach Craig Yeast is confident that his team has improved since its last time out.
“Practice has been excellent,” he said on WLME-FM 102.7 earlier this week. “Our guys are working extremely hard. We’ve had great effort, great attention to detail. Our effort level has been phenomenal.
“Every year, our defense pretty much dominates in camp. Our defense is still really, really good. Now, our guys on offense have grown up a little bit, so they’re making plays against our defense in practice. Our special teams look great.”
Now, Yeast continued, is the Panthers’ time to shine.
“We’re in a position where we expect to win,” he said. “We’re going to be ready to go play. We feel we’re in position to go win football games this year.”
KWC will have to do it without starting quarterback Wiley Cain, who will miss the entire season.
Vying to fill his role will be sophomore Christian Arrambide, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, and junior Jakwon Roberts, a 5-11, 195-pounder.
Both are newcomers to the program.
The Panthers’ wide receivers will be juniors Chauncey Greer, David Florence and Brennan McGuire, along with senior Peyton Peters, a former Apollo High School star who led KWC in receiving last year (140 yards).
Junior Jatorian Dillard and sophomore Deonco Wilkerson will man the backfield behind an offensive line made up of 6-6, 320-pound junior Christian Ealey; 6-4, 285-pound junior Keeshawn Westley; 6-4, 285-pound junior Kairus Washington; 6-5, 280-pound senior Charles Tooley; and 6-5, 320-pound sophomore Matt Wilson.
Defensively, the Panthers will be paced by linebacker Jalen Humphrey, who recorded a team-high 43 tackles, 5.5 for loss and three sacks in the spring.
Senior defensive end Dalan Cofer returns after notching 19 tackles, along with junior safety Ramond Jackson (19 tackles), junior cornerback Shedrick Kirk (19 tackles, three interceptions), junior linebacker Zach Thornton (15 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble), sophomore defensive end Bishop Byrd (10 tackles, two sacks), and former Owensboro High School standout, senior cornerback KiShawn Walker (13 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception).
Junior Chris Mangold (2-for-2 last year) will kick, with freshman Micah Lackey serving as the team’s punter.
Last year, Frostburg State scored 35.2 points per game with an offense that churned out 486.3 yards per contest.
By contrast, the Panthers scored 10.4 points and 224.8 yards per matchup.
