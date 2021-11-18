As the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team looks to build early-season momentum in the 2021-22 campaign, the Panthers are bracing themselves for the challenge ahead.
KWC (2-1) opened its season with a split at the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic last weekend — beating Illinois Springfield and falling to Lindenwood — before wrapping up its stretch of three games in five days with a 72-48 romp over Midway on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
Those results, coupled with competitive matchups against Division I foes Kentucky and Evansville in the preseason, have Wesleyan coaches and players feeling positive about their potential.
The early portion of the schedule, fourth-year KWC coach Drew Cooper said, is about getting off on the right foot.
“If we can get two wins this week and polish things up, that’s kind of what this week was for when I scheduled it,” said Cooper, whose squad hosts East-West on Saturday before next Wednesday’s matchup against Southern Indiana. “We tried to narrow down the rotations enough to put our best foot forward for 80 minutes of basketball against GLVC opponents. We had a road loss against a very good team that I think our guys know — it’s easy for losers to say this — but we could have won that game.
“So much of the success in your basketball season is about the intangibles. Our guys know this is a talented group, that our potential is there. Our guys are not fearful of anyone on our schedule at all.”
Leading the charge for the Panthers so far has been the trio of JoMel Boyd, Ben Sisson and Jamil Wilson.
Sisson, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, is averaging a team-best 18 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds in 24.3 minutes of action per contest — across-the-board career-highs for the Fort Thomas native who joined KWC two years ago after a stellar high school career at Highlands.
“Ben’s playing really good basketball, he really is,” Cooper said. “Nobody is surprised. He worked all preseason. You saw glimpses of it last year, but I thought Ben walked away with a sense of, ‘OK, nevermind the impact I made last year, I can do monumental things at this level.’
“He’s been great. He’s been as good of a leader as we have on this team.”
Boyd, a 6-6 junior forward, is in his first year with the Panthers after transferring from NAIA Montana State-Northern. Before that, he spent two seasons as a standout at Glen Oaks Community College after starring at Anderson High School just outside of Indianapolis.
His breakout game came in his KWC debut with a 29-point, eight-rebound performance against Kentucky. Despite opponents keying on Boyd in the regular season, he’s posting averages of 13.3 points and a team-high nine rebounds per outing.
“JoMel has a chance to really help us,” Cooper said. “The more minutes we can get for Boyd, the better off we’re going to be going into conference season.
“It’s just different from the level he was at to here. There’s a little bit more detail, our program is a little more detail-oriented than where he came from. I think he’s adjusting, but meanwhile, he’s playing great basketball.”
Wilson, a 5-11 fifth-year guard from Louisville, used the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver to return to the Panthers for another season. Last year was his first in Owensboro, and he tallied 8.8 points and a team-leading 4.2 assists per game for the Panthers.
In three games this season, Wilson is scoring 12.3 points, dishing five assists and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per matchup — providing a boost off the bench.
“He’s been as good of a success story as we’ve had,” Cooper said, “because we’re not starting him. He could be pouting, he could have imploded. From the moment that happened, he stepped out against UK and he really led us — Boyd was the one that was going nuts — but Jamil really showed his toughness and the kind of season he’s going to have.
“I like looking down there and knowing whether it’s for Antonio (Thomas) or Jordan Roland or Wyatt (Battaile) or whoever it is, because I think we have some interchangeable parts, he can go in for anybody. We not only don’t miss a beat, but you can make an argument that we get better.”
If the pieces come into place throughout the year, Cooper said, his team could be on the verge of a momentous season ahead.
“The next four months is about how tough we are between the ears,” he said. “Are we going to have the mental and physical toughness to be a championship basketball team? That’s going to be a challenge that our leadership really needs to take on right now. We have some great leaders on our team, but they need to embrace that this is their team. I think they’re coming around to start doing that.
“It’s going to be about being a tough, physical, mentally-tough team from here on out.”
