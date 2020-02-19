KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 74, OAKLAND CITY 62
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 38 7 12 0 0 6 2 1 19
Wyatt Battaile 27 4 11 1 1 3 1 1 10
Zach Hopewell 32 1 7 7 8 2 3 2 9
Sasha Sukhanov 17 3 3 0 0 0 1 3 6
Jo Griffin 17 0 4 0 0 2 2 1 0
Nathan Boyle 23 4 10 0 0 5 0 3 12
Ben Sisson 23 5 5 0 0 4 1 4 10
Erik Bell 23 4 6 0 1 6 4 2 8
Stew Currie 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
TEAM 3
Totals 200 28 58 8 10 32 14 17 74
OAKLAND CITY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Tyler Toopes 35 5 10 11 12 11 5 3 22
Nathaniel Schmittler 35 9 16 0 0 8 2 4 19
Kase Robinson 23 4 8 2 2 3 0 2 11
Jacob Sanford 36 2 7 0 0 4 3 4 6
JD Hoover 25 0 3 0 0 1 3 1 0
DJ Redding 26 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 4
Jarod McHugh 10 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0
Trevor Eppert 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
TEAM 3
Totals 200 22 52 13 14 31 14 15 62
Halftime: KWC 34-31. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-29 (Goetz 5-9, Boyle 4-10, Battaile 1-5, Griffin 0-1, Hopewell 0-4), OCU 5-13 (Sanford 2-5, Schmittler 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Toopes 1-4, McHugh 0-1). Blocks: KWC 5 (Sisson 3), OCU 4 (Robinson 3). Steals: KWC 5 (5 with 1), OCU 5 (Sanford, Toopes 2). Turnovers: KWC 15 (Goetz 5), OCU 17 (Hoover, Robinson, Sanford 4). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.