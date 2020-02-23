TREVECCA NAZARENE 66, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 59
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER;MIN;FG;FGA;FT;FTA;REB;A;PF;TP
Sasha Sukhanov;20;7;16;2;2;6;0;3;16
Adam Goetz;38;4;12;0;0;4;1;4;11
Zach Hopewell;33;2;10;0;0;0;0;0;5
Jo Griffin;31;1;3;0;0;1;5;3;2
Ben Sisson;9;0;1;0;0;1;0;3;0
Wyatt Battaile;30;6;10;3;6;7;1;3;19
Stew Currie;17;2;5;0;2;9;0;1;4
Erik Bell;12;1;3;0;0;2;3;0;2
Nathan Boyle;10;0;4;0;0;0;0;1;0
Nathan Smith;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
TEAM;;;;;;6
Totals;200;23;64;5;10;36;10;19;59
TREVECCA NAZARENE
PLAYER;MIN;FG;FGA;FT;FTA;REB;A;PF;TP
Reed Smith;23;6;11;3;3;6;0;4;15
Chris Rogers;37;4;10;2;2;4;7;0;13
Austin Wills;33;2;12;2;2;1;2;1;7
MAlcolm Walker;5;0;0;1;2;2;0;1;1
Evan Ragsdale;5;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
Adam Webb;26;5;7;0;0;14;1;1;10
Imani Starling;2;4;6;6;5;2;1;10
Jaylon Tharpe;23;2;4;2;4;4;1;3;7
Justin Headrick;23;1;3;0;0;6;2;1;3
Gabriel McKay;3;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
Nathan Harper;1;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0
TEAM;;;;;;0
Totals;200;22;52;16;19;42;15;14;66
Halftime: TNU 27-21. 3-point field goals: KWC 8-28 (Battaile 4-7, Goetz 3-9, Hopewell 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Sukhanov 0-3, Boyle 0-4), TNU 6-24 (Rogers 3-8, Headrick 1-3, Tharpe 1-3, Wills 1-7, Harper 0-1, Smith 0-2). Blocks: KWC 0, TNU 6 (Webb 3). Steals: KWC 3 (Griffin, Battaile, Bell), TNU 2 (Rogers, Webb). Turnovers: KWC 9 (Griffin 4), TNU 12 (Rogers 4). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 432.
