KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 67, HILLSDALE 66
HILLSDALE
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Connor Hill 36 4 12 7 7 1 0 3 16
Patrick Cartier 33 6 11 3 3 9 2 2 15
Dylan Lowry 35 4 10 2 2 4 4 2 12
Austen Yarian 27 5 13 0 0 6 2 2 12
Mike Travlos 12 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Cole Nau 26 2 5 0 0 3 0 2 6
Tavon Brown 23 2 4 0 0 3 3 2 5
Trenton Richardson 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
Totals 200 23 57 12 12 27 15 11 66
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Zach Hopewell 34 7 13 1 2 2 1 3 17
Jo Griffin 38 6 8 0 0 5 5 1 12
Sasha Sukhanov 22 3 4 1 2 11 2 2 9
Adam Goetz 32 3 11 0 0 3 1 4 7
Wyatt Battaile 31 2 11 1 1 4 0 3 6
Ben Sisson 15 4 5 1 2 3 1 1 9
Mohamed Abu Arisha 9 2 5 0 0 4 0 0 4
Tyler Bezold 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 3
Erik Bell 10 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 0
Nathan Boyle 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28 60 4 7 33 14 15 67
Halftime: Hillsdale 38-31. 3-point field goals: KWC 7-16 (Sukhanov 2-2, Hopewell 2-4, Bezold 1-2, Goetz 1-3, Battaile 1-5), Hillsdale 8-24 (Nau 2-5, Yarian 2-5, Lowry 2-6, Brown 1-2, Hill 1-4, Cartier 0-1, Travlos 0-1). Blocks: KWC 2 (Sukhanov, Sisson), Hillsdale 1 (Nau). Steals: KWC 8 (Battaile 3), Hillsdale 9 (Hill 6). Turnovers: KWC 13 (Goetz 4), Hillsdale 11 (Travlos 3). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 705.
