Kentucky Wesleyan’s starters played heavy minutes in Thursday’s victory at Tiffin, but Panthers coach Drew Cooper wants to see more balance out of his squad when they take on Ashland in a road matchup Saturday afternoon.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. in Ashland, Ohio.
All five starters scored in double figures, led by junior point guard Antonio Thomas’s season-high 20 points, but Cooper knows it was an effort that can’t be sustained moving forward — especially with reserve point guard Jamil Wilson and reserve guard Kaeveon Mitchell out indefinitely.
“We need more out of our bench,” he said Friday. “That’s got to come from me. Last night was an anomaly, we didn’t have one kid off the bench that scored a point, and that’s not going to do it. We’ve got to have a punch. Jamil is a kid that comes off the bench, and he’s second or third in the conference in assists (4.8 per game) and plays starter minutes off the bench.
“Nathan Boyle and Sasha Sukahnov have both had 20-point games in their careers. Boyle’s in his fourth year, Sasha’s in his third year here, Eddie Jones is as talented of a freshman as I’ve coached, and Keegan Brewer is a kid who, in some cases, dominates practice. It’s up to me to put them in spots, and hopefully those four can give us good production.”
The Panthers (9-6, 4-4 in G-MAC) know it won’t be an easy task against experienced Ashland (6-5, 3-2).
“Ashland, in their starting lineup, have two sixth-year players and one fifth-year player,” Cooper said. “They had a good season last year but they really took off late, won the GLIAC championship and won a game in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve talked all summer about how good it is for them to join our conference — it’s good from a strength-of-schedule standpoint — but now you’ve got to go play them. They’re a very talented, physically mature, athletic team.”
The Eagles, who average 67.6 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, are led by 6-foot-4 senior forward Aaron Thompson (13.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-8 senior forward Derek Koch (12 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 6-3 junior guard Brandon Haraway (12 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and 6-5 senior guard Bo Furcron (9.4 ppg), among others. Ashland last played in a 67-63 loss at Walsh on Dec. 31, with their Jan. 6 matchup against Trevecca getting postponed.
Wesleyan, averaging 76.3 points per outing on 46.8% shooting from the floor and 38% from distance, will counter with a group that includes 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.7 ppg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (13.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.7 apg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Thomas (5.1 ppg, 3.6 apg).
“We’re playing against the game of basketball,” Cooper said. “When we beat the game of basketball and stick to the fundamentals that we work on in practice, we’re a good basketball team. When we don’t do those things, though, we’re not very good. Hopefully, that focus is there tomorrow.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (9-4, 6-1 in G-MAC) taking on No. 8 Ashland (11-1, 6-0) at noon.
The Panthers last played in a 71-34 throttling of Cedarville on Jan. 3, before their Thursday meeting at Tiffin was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Dragons’ program.
Ashland enters following an 87-84 win at Walsh on Dec. 31 and is the best-shooting team in the conference from the field (49.3%) and from 3-point range (37.3%). The Eagles also have the league’s best scoring defense (57.5 ppg).
The games can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.