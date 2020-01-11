The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will look for its third straight conference victory when the Panthers host Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m.
Wesleyan is coming off a 75-70 win against Ohio Valley on Thursday night, in which the Panthers opened the second half on a 17-0 run to erase an early deficit. From there, Wesleyan (6-8, 5-2 in G-MAC) was able to stave off a late push by the Fighting Scots.
It wasn't the full-game effort that coach Drew Cooper wanted from his squad, and he knows a similar performance against the Battlers (3-11, 2-4) may not turn out so well.
"They're every bit as good as they were last year," Cooper said of Alderson Broaddus, now under the direction of first-year coach Stephen Dye. "Their record hasn't shown it, but they had Lake Erie beat. They had Ohio Dominican beat.
"The word 'toughness' screams at you with Alderson Broaddus."
The Battlers have claimed the last four meetings against KWC, and Cooper pointed to last year's experience as a cause for concern if his team isn't ready from the start.
"Playing 80 minutes of basketball against them last year, we didn't walk out the tougher basketball team either time," he said. "And truth be told, we did not walk out the tougher basketball team (Thursday night), we just happened to hit a few more shots than Ohio Valley."
Alderson Broaddus is led by 6-foot-4 senior forward Malik Bocook's 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per outing. Other top contributors for the Battlers include 5-10 sophomore guard KJ Walker (14 ppg), 6-6 senior forward Troy Cantrell (12.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-6 sophomore wing David Shriver (12.1 ppg) and 6-4 senior guard Bruce Spruell (10.7 ppg).
The Panthers, meanwhile, feature a group paced by 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz's 17.4 points and 4.5 assists per outing. KWC will also count on production from 6-3 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (9.6 ppg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.5 ppg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.7 ppg) and 6-7 senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha (6.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), among others.
Sophomore guard Nathan Boyle is also coming off of a career-high performance against Ohio Valley, with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
The men's matchup will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (15-1, 6-1 in G-MAC) taking on Alderson Broaddus (6-8, 3-4) at noon.
The Panthers have won their last two outings, including Thursday's 85-48 rout of Ohio Valley. They have a chance at winning their 29th home game in a row, but co-head coach Nicole Nieman knows it won't be an easy task.
"Alderson Broaddus is an athletic team," she said of the Battlers, who have dropped two in a row. "They like to play in transition. They're a physical team. They've got some really good post players, and they can really shoot the 3, as well.
"They're gonna be tough, and we're gonna have to come out and play hard, play tough and really stick together."
Alderson Broaddus is led by 6-foot junior forward Hannah Henderson's 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but KWC will counter with a group that includes 5-10 senior forward Keelie Lamb (13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-11 redshirt freshman Tahlia Walton (10.6 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (9.3 ppg) and 5-5 junior guard Lily Skye Grimes (8.3 ppg, 4.4 apg), among others.
Freshman forward Jordan Barga is coming off of a career-high 14-point performance against Ohio Valley, as well.
