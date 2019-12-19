The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team has shown signs of undeniable improvement over the last two weeks, and the Panthers will look to translate that into their third conference win in four tries Thursday night against Trevecca Nazarene.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (3-6, 2-1 in G-MAC) enters following Monday's 80-69 home loss to Cedarville and Tuesday's 75-53 exhibition defeat to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Senior guard Adam Goetz led the Panthers with 19 points against the Hilltoppers, after his 25-point performance against the Yellow Jackets.
Even as KWC looks to get back into the win column, second-year coach Drew Cooper has seen the strides that the Panthers have made as they work to find their footing this season.
"We have a good group," Cooper said. "I'm comfortable with our rotation. I'm comfortable with who's out there and when.
"I think we're a more polished, game-ready team. Has it shown up in four and five and six wins in a row yet? It has not, but we're gonna stay the course with these guys. These kids are playing as hard as they can. We've got all of our personnel now. Hopefully, we can settle in, and the results will come."
Wesleyan will get that opportunity against the visiting Trojans (1-10, 1-2), whose lone victory was a 72-66 victory over Tiffin on Dec. 5. Before that, Trevecca opened the season with seven consecutive losses.
The Trojans, who score 66 points per game on 41.2% shooting, are led by 6-foot-2 junior guard Austin Wills (11.9 ppg) and 6-7 senior forward Reed Smith (10.6 ppg).
Meanwhile, the Panthers average 68.7 points per outing on 43.8% shooting and are led by Goetz (16 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.1 apg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (11.7 ppg), 6-7 junior forward Stew Currie (8.4 ppg) and 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (7.9 ppg), among others.
One of the positives that Wesleyan has shown recently, Cooper said, is his team's single-digit turnovers in its last three contests. The Panthers averaged 14 giveaways per outing in their first six games.
KWC has also shown an ability to move past game-changing offensive lulls, which Cooper hopes is a sign of progression and maturity for his squad.
"The woeful runs, I'm hoping, are a thing of the past," he said. "I do like our composure more right now than I ever have, for us to go out there and try to compete in a college basketball game."
