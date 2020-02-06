Though the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team believes it’s made tremendous strides since last season, the Panthers are still looking for the results that validate those feelings.
KWC will get that opportunity against Findlay on Thursday night at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.
“I think, for us, it’s about doing things that we didn’t do last year,” second-year Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. “This time last year, were we ready to beat Findlay? No, we weren’t. In the two games, it wasn’t even close. Thursday night is a great opportunity for us.
“We’re an improved team from this time last year, but we want it to show up in the win-loss column. Thursday night, if we’re able to get it done, would be a great example of a team ready to put 40 minutes together.”
Wesleyan (7-12, 6-6 in G-MAC) enters following Saturday’s 71-62 loss at Lake Erie, in which junior guard Zach Hopewell scored a career-best 23 points. The Panthers limited the Storm to just 43.5% shooting from the field but came up short in the end.
Cooper wants to see a similar defensive effort from his squad moving forward.
“Defensively, I thought we made a great leap in the last 80 minutes,” Cooper said, noting his team’s 65-51 home win over Lake Erie on Jan. 23. “I think the name of the game for us is continuing to be a presence defensively and rebounding the ball.”
Findlay (14-6, 9-2) enters following a 91-86 victory over then-No. 21 Walsh on Saturday, which was the Oilers’ 10th win in 11 outings — including an 89-71 home win over KWC on Jan. 18.
Findlay, which leads the conference with a 51% shooting mark from the field, is led by 6-foot-7 freshman forward Nathan Bruns (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-4 junior forward Anthony Masterlasco (11 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Tommy Schmock (10.9 ppg, 6.9 apg), 6-7 senior forward Aaron Overhiser (10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and 6-2 sophomore guard Ethan Linder (9.9 ppg).
“They are as physical of a basketball team as there is in the conference,” Cooper said. “They have two kids in the interior in Bruns and Overhiser. Their interior presence — it’s not how tall they are, but a combination of strength and physicality that we don’t have.
“Findlay has a great balance of interior presence and guys on the perimeter who can shoot the ball very, very well. They either take 3s, or they’re getting to the hoop — either with post touches or guys driving the ball.”
The Panthers will counter with a group that sits fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62) and records assists on 66% of their baskets.
KWC’s expected starters will be 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4 apg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (10.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (9.8 ppg, 4.1 apg), Hopewell (9.5 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore forward Sasha Sukhanov (4.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg). Stew Currie, a 6-7 junior forward, will be a game-time decision.
“We have guys playing good basketball right now,” Cooper said. “Zach Hopewell is as comfortable as he’s been since he got here. Guys like Jo Griffin and Wyatt Battaile, every game is a new experience for them.
“I’m hoping our players’ minds are right and we’re able to make plays. This time of year, everybody knows what everybody else runs. We know their plays, they know our plays — it’s gonna come down to players making plays. We hope we’re able to make enough of them Thursday night.”
The men’s contest will follow the No. 24 Kentucky Wesleyan women (21-1, 12-1 in G-MAC) taking on Findlay (11-10, 7-4) at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers, who were voted into the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 for the first time in program history this week, will look for their ninth win in a row and their 31st consecutive home victory.
KWC is led by 5-10 senior forward Keelie Lamb’s 13.3 points and five rebounds per game, with additional contributions coming from 5-11 redshirt freshman forward and reigning G-MAC Player of the Week Tahlia Walton (11 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (9.3 ppg) and 5-5 junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes (7.2 ppg, 4.5 apg), among others.
