The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will have an opportunity in earning their first home-and-away sweep of the season when the Panthers travel to face Lake Erie on Saturday.
Tipoff is scheduled for noon from the Jerome T. Osborne Center in Painesville, Ohio.
KWC (7-11, 6-5 in G-MAC) enters following a 65-51 win over Lake Erie on Jan. 23, in which Wyatt Battaile scored 19 points and Adam Goetz added 16 points. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Panthers, who limited the Storm to just 32.7% shooting for the game.
Second-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper and his squad know a similar outcome is unlikely on the road.
“I think it’ll be a different type of game,” Cooper said. “I don’t think they’ll get two technical fouls up there. That was a big win for us, we needed it.”
Meanwhile, Lake Erie (12-9, 6-5) enters on a two-game losing streak following its loss to Wesleyan and a 57-45 defeat to Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday. However, the Storm still sit in sixth place in the conference point-system standings, while Wesleyan is seventh.
Lake Erie, held to just 54 points per game in its last two outings, will use a starting lineup that includes 6-foot-1 senior guard and G-MAC leading scorer Gabe Kynard (20 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-7 sophomore forward Kevin Peterson (10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 6-4 freshman guard Jacob Plantz (8.5 ppg), 6-6 redshirt senior forward Kaleb Vaughn (7.6 ppg) and 6-foot senior guard Harrison Riggs (6.2 ppg).
Meanwhile, the Panthers enter averaging 70.8 points per game in their last five outings. Expected starters for Wesleyan are Goetz (16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.2 apg), a 6-1 senior guard, Battaile (10.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg), a 6-4 sophomore guard, 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (10.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), 6-2 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.7 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore forward Sasha Sukhanov (4.8 ppg).
Though Wesleyan is able to put points on the scoreboard, Cooper expects his team’s defense to play a major factor in Saturday’s outcome.
“We have to learn how to feel accomplished and feel enthusiastic when we’re on defense,” he said, “not when shots are missed and the ball comes to us, but to really try to earn a stop with tremendous fundamentals, earning the inches and challenging shots and getting the first rebound because we block out at all five spots.
“We need to learn how to do that over and over and over and really celebrate it.”
After the men’s game concludes, the Kentucky Wesleyan women (20-1, 11-1) will take on Lake Erie (8-12, 5-5) at 2 p.m.
The Panthers will look for their seventh straight victory, following Thursday’s 95-58 victory over Ursuline. Wesleyan still sits second in the G-MAC standings behind Walsh, but the Panthers remain in the hunt to host the conference’s postseason tournament.
