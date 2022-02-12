The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team will have an opportunity at capturing a third consecutive win, as well avenging a loss from earlier this season, when the Panthers host Ashland on Saturday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (12-13, 7-10 in G-MAC) last played in Thursday’s 82-79 overtime win over Tiffin — the Panthers’ first overtime victory this season — and was sparked by 6-foot-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile’s career-high 30 points.
Now, KWC fourth-year coach Drew Cooper wants his squad to continue its momentum.
“This is really our last chance to make our mark against a team that is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team,” Cooper said Friday. “They’ve been in the NCAA Tournament two out of the last three years and are right there in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth.
“Our internal gauge, we have to be able to look in the mirror and be satisfied. Tomorrow is a big game for us to walk in and say, ‘Listen, we’ve dropped four overtime games, we’ve lost some close ones, we’ve had some injuries, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to look in the mirror and know we can play NCAA Tournament-type of basketball.’ ”
One of those overtime losses came against Ashland (15-7, 11-4) when the Panthers fell 74-63 on Jan. 8 in Ashland, Ohio. Cooper knows his squad is in for another battle on Saturday.
“Ashland is a real athletic group that is older than the average college basketball team,” Cooper said. “They’ve got two sixth-year players and one fifth-year guy. They use their experience and their physicality to their benefit.
“They’ve just got a very well-balanced group. They have some shooters. Up there against them, that was as devastating and as heartbreaking as I’ve ever had as a basketball coach.”
KWC led by four points with 1:28 remaining, but late turnovers allowed the Eagles to force overtime, where they closed the game on a 13-2 run.
“That’s really been the thing, is us turning the ball over,” Cooper said. “We won Thursday in spite of 15 turnovers. To give ourselves a chance at beating the best teams, we’ve got to stay in the single digits.”
KWC enters Saturday averaging 72.4 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range with 11 turnovers per game. The Panthers are led by 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.1 ppg), Battaile (14 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (9.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), and 6-6 forward Ben Sisson (9.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg), among others.
Antonio Thomas, a 6-2 junior guard, and Jamil Wilson, a 5-11 fifth-year guard, combine for 14.2 points and 7.9 assists per game as KWC’s point guard tandem.
Ashland scores 69.5 points per outing on 45.2% shooting from the floor and 32% from distance, led by 6-4 senior forward Aaron Thompson (13.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-3 junior guard Brandon Haraway (12.7 ppg, 3.5 apg) and 6-5 senior guard Bo Furcron (12.4 ppg).
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (14-8, 11-5 in G-MAC) facing No. 2 Ashland (21-1, 16-0) at noon.
The Panthers enter following Thursday’s 60-47 loss to conference foe Tiffin, while Ashland has recorded 18 consecutive victories. Then-No. 8 Ashland won the season’s previous matchup, 74-66, on Jan. 8 in Ashland, Ohio.
Both games will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
