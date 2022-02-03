Prepared to make a push for the postseason, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team will look to get back on track Thursday when the Panthers travel to face conference foe Cedarville.
Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT in Cedarville, Ohio.
KWC (10-12, 5-9 in G-MAC) enters on a four-game skid and trails Cedarville (11-8, 7-5) for the last spot in the conference tournament. A productive weekend road trip would go a long way in helping the Panthers catch up to the rest of the field, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said.
“I think this week — at Cedarville, at Ohio Dominican, two very good teams — we’re a team that is possessions away,” he said. “We’re a team on the cusp, we really are. We’re really, really close, and we have to turn the corner.
“We were preseason ranked seventh (in the G-MAC), and we’re sitting at seventh now. There’s a little bit of a gap there between six and seven, so we’ve got some work to do. And we can.”
The Panthers enter Thursday scoring 73.5 points per contest on 45.6% shooting from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.
Expected starters for Wesleyan include 6-foot-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.5 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (13 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (10.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-11 senior center Sasha Sukhanov (9.5 ppg, 12 rpg in last two games) and 6-foot junior guard Antonio Thomas (6.5 ppg, 3.8 apg).
The Panthers will also count on contributions from 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (7.7 ppg, 4.7 apg), among others.
“If you can say anything about our basketball team right now, it’s that we’ve been tested, and there has not been one ounce of dropoff from the leaders in our program,” Cooper said, “and that’s filtered down throughout our program.
Cooper expects another challenge from Cedarville, which scores 75.7 points per matchup on 45.7% shooting from the field and 39.2% from long distance. The Yellow Jackets are led by 6-3 senior guard Brandon Maughmer (17.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg), 6-7 senior guard Quinton Green (12.2 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore forward Jayvon Maughmer (10.4 ppg).
Wesleyan dropped the previous matchup this season, 72-65, on Jan. 3 — and the Panthers remain confident in their ability to answer on the road.
“In terms of learning how to play championship basketball, I think this is an important time for us to turn that corner,” Cooper said. “It can begin Thursday, so let’s do our best to make it happen.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (12-7, 9-4 in G-MAC) taking on Cedarville (12-7, 7-6) at 1 p.m. CT.
In the season’s previous meeting, the Panthers rolled to a 71-34 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 3 at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan sits third in the league standings, two games behind Walsh and a game ahead of Hillsdale.
