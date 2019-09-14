The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team will get another crack at capturing its first win of the season when the Panthers host Quincy on Saturday at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Panthers (0-1) enter coming off last week's 17-14 home loss to Concordia, which left first-year head coach Craig Yeast feeling optimistic about his team moving forward.
"We were upbeat in the locker room after the game," Yeast said during Tuesday's media availability. "We felt like for such a young football team, our players played with unbelievable effort the whole game. Concordia is a really good team. Our defense played excellent, offense struggled -- we're young everywhere."
Wesleyan ended the game with just 143 yards of total offense, led by freshman quarterback Wiley Cain. The former Pulaski County High School standout completed 10-of-15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, however, KWC was held to negative-17 yards.
Part of the offense's struggles, Yeast said, stemmed from the fact that the Panthers finished the game with three freshman offensive linemen, a freshman quarterback, two freshman wide receivers and a freshman tight end.
KWC's starting signal-caller against Quincy will be a game-time decision, Yeast said, between Cain and senior Mike McGee (9-of-23, 67 yards, one interception last week).
However, Yeast knows it's a delicate balance.
"I don't necessarily want to go back and forth with them too much," he said. "If you go back and forth too much with quarterbacks, it ruins both of their confidence. ... Whoever we decide to play, we're going to try to put them in the game, hopefully they can finish the game, and have the other young man ready just in case."
The Hawks (1-0) are coming off last week's 38-8 win over Central State, in which Quincy racked up 526 yards of total offense spread evenly with three touchdowns through the air and three on the ground.
Facing such a high-powered offense, Yeast expects another strong effort from his defense, which gave up 389 yards to Concordia and saw junior linebacker Jalen Wilson pick off two passes, including one he returned 70 yards for a score.
The Panthers are also hoping for a large, raucous crowd to help boost their homefield advantage.
"We're going to have to play hard, fast, finish -- that's the mindset," Yeast said. "We would like to have a much bigger crowd. I thought the crowd was fairly good last week; it's bigger than it has been. We want our students to come out, we want the community to come out and support us. Any help we can get from the fans is great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.