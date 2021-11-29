The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has a chance to get back in the win column Monday when the Panthers host nonconference foe Salem at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Panthers (3-2) enter following Wednesday’s 85-80 overtime loss to traditional rival Southern Indiana — a setback that snapped KWC’s two-game winning streak. Now, they’ll get the chance to right the ship against a Salem squad that fell 95-92 at Lake Erie on Wednesday.
KWC fourth-year coach Drew Cooper knows it’ll be a great opportunity for his team to bounce back early in the campaign — but it won’t be easy.
“It’s a long season,” Cooper said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We’ll try to put (the loss to USI) behind us.
“Salem coming in here Monday is a very good team, and it’s a game that’s equally significant for us to get a Division II win. They’re a good, talented team, and it’s sure to be a good game.”
The Tigers (4-2) are averaging 83.5 points per game on 47.3% shooting from the field, including a 38% mark from 3-point range.
Salem features five players scoring in double figures, led by the tandem of graduate guard Tobias Howard Jr. (17.7 ppg) and junior guard Fonz Hale (17.3 ppg). Other top contributors include sophomore reserve guard Stan Smith (12 ppg), graduate forward Darius Bell (11.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and sophomore guard Rodney Smith (10.5 ppg).
Wesleyan, meanwhile, is scoring 80 points per contest on 45.2% shooting from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc.
Ben Sisson, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, leads the Panthers with 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. KWC’s other top contributors are 6-6 junior forward JoMel Boyd (14.2 ppg, 9 rpg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (11.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (9.8 ppg) and 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (9.8 ppg, 4.8 apg), among others.
Monday’s matchup will be the fourth in a six-game homestand for the Panthers, who open Great Midwest Athletic Conference play Thursday against Hillsdale.
The game can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
