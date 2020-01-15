The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is ready to make a statement.
Following Saturday’s 85-83 home loss to Alderson Broaddus, in which the Panthers (6-9, 5-3 in G-MAC) had a last-second shot come up just short, Wesleyan will travel to Hillsdale for a league matchup Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
It’ll be the second of a two-game road trip for KWC — and, possibly, its toughest stretch of the season.
“Hillsdale and Findlay are two of the best teams in the league,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said Wednesday, “so we want to take it as an opportunity to arrive here and show everybody that we’re ready to compete with the best in our conference.
“We’re going toe to toe with everyone we play right now. With every single game that we play, our confidence level will define the outcome. I want our group to have a lot of confidence going into Thursday night — with a feeling that we’re ready to compete.”
According to Cooper, practices this week have been geared toward fundamental team defense, especially after the Panthers gave up 55% shooting
from the field on Saturday.
“We haven’t proven to be a great defensive team, and Saturday was a game that if we would’ve earned some stops at the right times, it would’ve been a big win for us,” Cooper said. “We’ve emphasized quite a bit this week the fundamentals of team defense. We’re gonna hope to earn a few more stops this Thursday and Saturday, and try to get two big road wins.”
The first challenge will come against Hillsdale (9-6, 5-1), which enters following a 77-64 loss at Ohio Dominican. Before that, the Chargers had won three straight games and six of their previous seven.
“They have a lot of big, strong, wide personnel that play very physical,” Cooper said of Hillsdale, which thrives on off-ball movement. “They play a very structured form of offense that will make our guys work from tip to tail in order to earn stops.
“If our guys stand up and exhale on defense, they’ll get hit by a screen and get exposed.”
The Chargers, who rank eighth in the G-MAC in scoring at 73.9 points per game, also feature the league’s second-best defense (65.6 ppg). They make 48.4% of their shots from the field, including 41.5% from distance.
Hillsdale will use a starting lineup that includes 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman forward Patrick Cartier (14.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-5 junior forward Davis Larson (14.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-3 senior guard Dylan Lowry (13.7 ppg), 6-8 junior forward Austen Yarian (9.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and 6-foot junior guard Connor Hill (6.9 ppg).
KWC, which is averaging 79.7 points per outing over its last three games, will counter with a lineup of 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (17.5 ppg, 4.3 apg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (10.6 ppg), 6-3 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (9.8 ppg), 6-3 junior guard Zach Hopewell (8.9 ppg) and 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov (5 ppg).
Stew Currie (9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), a 6-7 junior forward, will be available after a four-game absence.
The men’s contest will follow the Wesleyan women (16-1, 7-1 in G-MAC) taking on Hillsdale (5-11, 2-5) at 4:30 p.m. CT.
The Panthers have won their last three outings, with their only setback this season being a 75-65 loss at Walsh on Jan. 2. Coming off Saturday’s 60-47 win over Alderson Broaddus, Wesleyan is averaging 81.3 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the floor.
KWC is led by a group that includes 5-10 senior wing Keelie Lamb (13.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-11 redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton (10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 5-11 junior guard Kaylee Clifford (9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-5 junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes (7.9 ppg, 4.3 apg) and 5-11 freshman forward Jordyn Barga (7.2 ppg), among others.
The Chargers, who have dropped four of their last five games, are led by 5-10 sophomore guard Lauren Daffenberg’s 13.4 points per game.
