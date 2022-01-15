The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will look to put Thursday’s bitter overtime loss to Salem in the rear-view mirror when the Panthers step back into conference play for the last 11 games of the season.
KWC will take on Lake Erie on Saturday at noon CT in Painesville, Ohio.
The Panthers (9-8, 4-5 in G-MAC) fell to 0-4 in overtime games following their 82-76 loss at Salem despite opportunities down the stretch.
“We had a chance there,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said. “The overtime thing, I’ve never been through something like this in my life, I really haven’t. I’ve gone seasons without playing overtime games.
“It’s the elephant in the room that we’re 0-4 in overtime. The way the season’s going, the likelihood of us having another opportunity could be Saturday.”
Wesleyan will square off against the Storm (8-4, 2-3), which enter on a three-game winning streak after Thursday’s 72-56 home victory against Trevecca Nazarene.
Lake Erie, averaging 73.6 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, are led by the duo of 5-foot-10 junior guard Jordan Burton (15.2 ppg, 4.3 apg) and 6-7 sophomore forward Jonny Manning (11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg).
Meanwhile, the Panthers are scoring 75.5 points per contest on 46.1% shooting from the floor and 37.6% from distance — putting Wesleyan third in the conference for shooting percentages.
KWC will continue to rely on its starting group of 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.9 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (12.3 ppg, 7 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (11.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and 6-foot junior guard Antonio Thomas (6 ppg, 3.6 apg).
All the Panthers can do, Cooper said, is stay the course as his team works to reach the conference tournament.
“The long and short of it is the season’s now come down to our success in the conference,” he said, “just like so many teams in the nation that are looking to compete and do well. The G-MAC has evolved to a very competitive league. Saturday’s going to be no different. It’s going to be a road test.”
Following the men’s game, the Kentucky Wesleyan women (10-5, 7-2) facing Lake Erie (1-15, 0-10) at 2 p.m. CT.
The Panthers last played in Thursday’s 60-45 victory at Ursuline, putting them in sole possession of second place in the conference standings.
Lake Erie enters on a 12-game losing streak, with the Storm’s last victory coming on Nov. 18.
Both games can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.