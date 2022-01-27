The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is looking to turn the corner.
The Panthers, who are looking to bounce back after a two-game losing skid on the road this past weekend, will get that opportunity against Malone, the top team in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., having been moved up 45 minutes following the postponement of the women’s game that was scheduled beforehand.
Wesleyan (10-10, 5-7 in G-MAC) dropped a pair of seven-point contests at Findlay and Hillsdale last week, but fourth-year Drew Cooper isn’t discouraged. In fact, the Panthers are looking at Malone (13-4, 8-2) as an example to follow.
“They’re a very connected group,” Cooper said of the Pioneers, who have won three straight outings. “Four graduate students and a team whose rotation has played with one another for multiple years. We want to be the next Malone.
“They had a lot of potential and time last year. They were 2-5 at the end of January. Then they reeled off 15 of 16, including the conference tournament. So that eight now is a motivating story for us.”
In its last nine games, Wesleyan is scoring 71.4 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. During that stretch, the Panthers have gone 4-5 overall and 4-4 against conference opponents — including two overtime losses. KWC sits two games out of sixth place for the last spot in the G-MAC postseason tournament, with nine games remaining.
The Panthers are led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.2 ppg), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (11.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (11 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 5-11 fifth-year guard Jamil Wilson (8.2 ppg, 4.9 apg) and 6-2 junior guard Antonio Thomas (7.1 ppg, 3.6 apg).
“Everyone knows what we can do,” Cooper said. “It’s about winning the moment, winning the inches and making it happen. Malone turned the corner, why can’t we?”
The Pioneers, who lead the conference in scoring at 82.5 points per contest, will counter with a deep group led by 5-10 grad guard Bryce Butler (17.8 ppg), 6-4 junior forward Bo Myers (16.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg), 6-2 redshirt senior wing Justin Miller (14.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.5 apg), 6-2 grad guard Jaret Majestic (12.4 ppg) and 6-8 grad forward Marcus Ernst (10.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg).
Wesleyan holds a 9-3 all-time series lead over Malone, though the Pioneers won the last meeting — a 78-66 decision on Dec. 11, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. Before that, the Panthers had won the previous six matchups between the programs.
The game can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network or by listening to WBIO-FM 94.7.
The men’s contest was originally slated to follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (12-6, 9-3 in G-MAC) taking on league foe Malone, but that game was postponed Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers will next play Saturday as the first part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader against Walsh at the Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.