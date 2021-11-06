The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team has an opportunity to end a two-game losing skid and close the road portion of its 2021-22 schedule on a positive note when the Panthers travel to face Hilldale on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT from Hillsdale, Michigan.
The Panthers (3-6, 1-4 in G-MAC) have dropped consecutive nailbiters in the last two weeks — a 34-28 home loss to Tiffin and a 38-28 road loss to Lake Erie.
Wesleyan led 28-14 last week before failing to score after intermission, while Lake Erie scored 24 unanswered points for the victory. In that game, Panthers quarterback JaKwon Roberts completed 21-of-40 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Former Apollo High School standout Peyton Peters led KWC with 91 yards and a TD on three receptions.
On the season, Roberts has played sparingly — appearing in only three games. Last week’s performance was his best showing of the year. Wide receivers David Florence (55 rec., 651 yards, eight TDs), Chauncey Greer (41 rec., 610 yards, five TDs) and Peters (34 rec., 535 yards, three TDs) remain the Panthers’ top downfield weapons.
Hillsdale (4-5, 3-2) has dropped two of its previous three games, including a 28-17 decision last week at Ashland.
Offensively for the Chargers, quarterback Garrit Aissen has thrown for 864 yards with eight TDs and six interceptions through inconsistent playing time. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa leads the team with 611 yards and six TDs on 38 catches.
The game will be broadcast on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
