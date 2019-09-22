Kentucky Wesleyan College found a close-call loss and some heartbreak on homecoming Saturday.
The Panthers held a slim lead in the third quarter and was tied into the fourth, but fell to Southwest Baptist University 20-13 at Steele Stadium. KWC is 0-3 to start the season.
"Our guys fought hard," KWC coach Craig Yeast said. "We came up a little short. It's a very difficult loss."
Down a touchdown with 1:40 left, KWC started on its own 19-yard line and ran 11 plays, five of them pass completions, to reach the SBU 16 with five seconds left in regulation.
Wiley Cain had an incomplete pass to the end zone and time for one more play with 1.9 seconds left. Cain's last-chance throw to Peyton Peters was incomplete.
Peters, a former Apollo High School standout, had his first successful big moment of the game when he hauled in a pass from Cain and got a crushing downfield block from De'Ondre Boggs. The block sprung Peters free to complete the 59-yard touchdown play for a 13-10 KWC lead with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
"We had been looking at it a few times," Peters said. "When we ran a certain formation, they lined up man-to-man on me. I told Wiley I like that matchup a lot, so Coach Yeast trusted me, called a great play, I was able to go up and get the ball and make a move afterward. It was big for our team."
Peters was wide open down the field early in the first quarter but Cain could not connect with him.
"We thought we matched up well for the defense," Peters said. "It worked out perfectly. I was able to get open, we just weren't able to complete it."
Kyle Ghetes hit a 25-yard field goal just before the end of the third quarter for SBU to tie it 13-13. Chris Mangold missed a 46-yard field goal for KWC with 9:40 left in the game.
After that, Southwest Baptist drove to its own 38 and, facing a fourth-and-1, pulled a fake punt with Logan Claborn hitting Cory Hanger for a 62-yard touchdown pass that put SBU ahead for good, 20-13, with 7:44 left.
"The fake punt for the touchdown really hurt us, but we still fought," Yeast said.
The Panthers and SBU went back and forth in the game.
KWC took an early 3-0 lead on a Mangold 29-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, then SBU took a 7-3 lead on a 53-yard touchdown run by Eric Knight just before the end of the first period.
A 25-yard Mangold field goal brought KWC within 7-6. SBU pushed its lead back out to 10-6 on a Ghetes 24-yard field goal with two minutes left before halftime.
KWC finished with 341 yards in total offense and showed improvement again offensively. KWC still had trouble running the ball, getting 77 yards on the ground. Corey Johnson had 14 carries for 56 yards. Cain finished 22-of-40 passing for 264 yards and the score.
SBU had 387 yards in total offense, 172 on the ground and 215 from three different passers. Knight finished with 103 yards on 24 carries.
"We made a lot of mistakes today, but that's a good football team," Yeast said. "Right now, we're trying to learn how to win. Winning is extremely difficult. We can't do things to put ourselves in a position to lose a game."
SW BAPTIST 7-3-3-7--20
KWC 3-3-7-0--13
KWC-Mangold 29 FG
SBU-Knightt 53 run (Ghetes kick)
KWC-Mangold 25 FG
SBU-Ghetes 24 FG
KWC-Peters 59 pass from Cain (Mangold kick)
SBU-Ghetes 25 FG
SBU-Hanger 62 pass from Claborn (Ghetes kick)
