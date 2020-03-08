The Panthers’ run through the G-MAC tournament came to an end on Saturday.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team, which entered as the eighth seed before capturing wins over top seed Hillsdale and Malone, fell behind early and couldn’t climb out of the hole in a 69-48 loss to Walsh in the conference tournament championship game in Findlay, Ohio.
Senior guard Erik Bell scored 11 points and dished four assists to pace KWC (13-16), which played the Cavaliers even in the second half after trailing 36-15 at intermission.
The Panthers also got 10 points from senior Adam Goetz, as the team shot 35.2% from the field, 9-of-34 from 3-point range (26.5%) and just 1-of-2 at the foul line (50%). Junior guard Jo Griffin and sophomore guard Nathan Boyle chipped in nine points apiece.
Walsh (25-6) was led by Darryl Straughter, who posted a game-high 19 points. Mark Mokros scored 13 points, Caleb Canter tallied 12 points with eight rebounds, and JT Shumate recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cavaliers shot 52.7% from the field, including 7-of-15 from beyond the arc (46.7%), and made all four of their free-throw attempts. Walsh finished with a 39-21 rebounding edge and outscored the Panthers on second-chance opportunities (12-4), in the paint (34-14) and off of turnovers (14-10).4
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 48
Bell 11, Goetz 10, Griffin 9, Boyle 9, Sukhanov 6, Sisson 2, Currie 1.
WALSH 69
Straughter 19, Mokros 13, Canter 12, Shumate 10, Montague 8, Kostelac 4, Bogan 3.
