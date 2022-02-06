The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in a 60-53 conference win Saturday over Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio.
Despite making only 32% of its shots in the first half, Wesleyan (11-13, 6-10 in G-MAC) led by as many as eight points and carried a 21-18 lead into intermission.
Jordan Roland sank a pair of free throws less than three minutes into the second half to spark an 11-1 run — capped off by Jamil Wilson’s layup at 12:39 — that provided Wesleyan a 37-24 cushion.
Ohio Dominican (6-16, 4-11) didn’t wither, however.
ODU answered with a 13-2 run that drew the host Panthers to within 49-46 with 5:00 left.
Wesleyan responded with a 7-0 outburst, with Wyatt Battaile’s jumper putting KWC ahead by 10 points with 2:20 remaining. Ohio Dominican could get no closer than six points the rest of the way despite KWC converting only 4-of-8 foul shots in the final minute.
It wasn’t pretty, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said, but it got the job done.
“We needed a win, obviously,” said Cooper, whose team snapped a five-game skid. “We’ve needed a win for a long time. It was not a well-played game on either side. If you watched the game, you weren’t really wowed with tremendous execution.
“Our field-goal percentage is good, not great, but offensively we got off to a sloppy start. It was a sloppy finish. We missed some free throws and didn’t execute great down the stretch of the game.”
Roland finished with 14 points for Wesleyan, which also got 12 points and five rebounds apiece from Battaile and Antonio Thomas. Sasha Sukhanov reeled in a game-best 11 rebounds.
For the game, KWC shot 41.8% from the field, 3-of-16 from long distance (18.8%) and 11-of-18 at the foul line (61.1%) with nine giveaways.
“We’re going to take the positive here,” said Cooper, whose team will close the regular season with a four-game homestand. “We got a victory, and hopefully that will help give us some momentum to protect home court in the last four games.
“We’re going to need something out of everybody, and hopefully we can put our foot on the gas and finish strong at home.”
Alek West scored 14 points and dished 10 assists for Ohio Dominican, while Zach Szul and Mitch Wilkinson posted 13 and 12 points, respectively, with seven boards apiece. ODU was limited to 33.3% shooting from the field, 8-of-28 from distance (28.6%) and 7-of-10 at the free-throw line (70%) with 11 turnovers.
KWC plays again Thursday when the Panthers host Tiffin for a G-MAC tilt at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN21 39 — 60
OHIO DOMINICAN18 35 — 53
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) — Roland 14, Battaile 12, Thomas 12, Sukhanov 6, Boyd 5, Sisson 4, Wilson 4, Boyle 3.
Ohio Dominican (53) — West 14, Szul 13, Wilkinson 12, Hall 4, Webb 3, Knoll 3, Strohmeier 3, Stepeniak 1.
