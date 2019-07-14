KWC men's hoops to host alumni weekend

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball program, in an effort to bridge older generations and new, will host a weekend all about its alumni and fans later this month.
Festivities will begin July 26 with a golf tournament at The Pearl Club and post-event reception downtown, followed by a Saturday highlighted by an alumni pickup basketball game.
Other events will include a locker room dedication in the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus, as well as a garage sale where used practice and game apparelwill be sold.
According to KWC second-year coach Drew Cooper, the weekend is all about bringing people together.
"I wanted to make sure that we did something once a year that would unite every era of Kentucky Wesleyan basketball," he said. "All of those different eras have been successful, but there's also some different characteristics with each era.
"We wanted to bring together as many people as we could."
The alumni basketball game will begin at 10 a.m. in the Woodward HRC, with free admission.
The renovated locker rooms will be open for public viewing throughout the morning, and KWC officials will also be selling raffle tickets for its annual car show slated for Sept. 28.
"I want to make sure the entire community knows that they're not only welcome, but we're hoping they come in droves on Saturday to the alumni game," Cooper said. "We want everybody to come out."
Though a few commits for the game are still up in the air, confirmed participants already include former Panthers Basil Deveaux, James Herzog, Ude Ifeanyichiykwu, Leroy John, Cardell McFarland, Travis Owsley, Marshall Sanders, Selvano St. Johnand Dez Stephens.
"We're anticipating a very festive atmosphere," Cooper said. "We'll have the music on, we'll have the locker rooms open. We've spent a lot of time and energy on updating those locker rooms, so we've got something special in mind for thededication.
"It's an efficient way of bringing everybody together, so I hope a lot of people are able to make it out."
And, Cooper said, one of his top priorities is making sure the alumni know they're appreciated.
"There's a young alumni group out there that I think is very crucial, not only to the history of Kentucky Wesleyan, but to the future of Kentucky Wesleyan," he said. "I think the coaches in successful programs should be uniters. For anyone that took a leap of faith and committed their eligibility to come help Kentucky Wesleyan, I want them to know that they're always welcome back.
"I don't know exactly how big we're gonna get it this year. I think it'll be the right size for the first year of something like this, but I want to see this thing grow and grow and grow."
