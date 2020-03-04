Wyatt Battaile, Adam Goetz and Sasha Sukhanov scored 19 points apiece to lead the eighth-seeded Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team to an 80-72 victory over top seed Hillsdale in the G-MAC Tournament first round on Tuesday in Hillsdale, Michigan.
The Panthers (12-15) advance to Friday’s semifinals to face fifth-seeded Malone, which upset Cedarville in the first round.
“It was guys making plays,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said. “At this time of year, that’s what you need.
“It’s always nice to win home games at tournament time and do it in front of your fans, but it was beautiful up there because you could hear a pin drop. It was just our 15 players and our bus driver taking on the world up there. ... Those are moments you never forget.”
Zach Hopewell added 13 points for KWC, which shot 54.2% from the field, 11-of-23 from 3-point range (47.8%) and 17-of-21 at the foul stripe (81%).
Patrick Cartier led Hillsdale (19-9) with 25 points, while Dylan Lowry chipped in 20. The Chargers made 46% of their shots, 6-of-25 from 3 (24%) and 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%).
“A night like this validates that we’re going in the right direction,” Cooper said, “and we’d like to get another win or two out of it.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 30-50 — 80
HILLSDALE 29-43 — 72
Kentucky Wesleyan (80) — Battaile 19, Goetz 19, Sukhanov 19, Hopewell 13, Currie 6, Bell 2, Sisson 2.
Hillsdale (72) — Cartier 25, Lowry 20, Hill 11, Yarian 11, Travlos 3, Richardson 2.
