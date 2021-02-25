The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball game against Ohio Valley on Thursday has been canceled, in accordance with the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s COVID-19 protocols. It will not be made up.
The Panthers (10-5, 9-5 in G-MAC) were set to celebrate Senior Night at the Sportscenter, but the contest was called off due to coronavirus precautions from earlier in the week. KWC is scheduled to close out the regular season Saturday at Tiffin.
The KWC women’s game against Ohio Valley on Thursday remains as scheduled, however, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. The Panthers (14-4, 14-4) are looking for their sixth win in a row before Saturday’s home finale against Ursuline. The contest can be seen on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
