The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has signed three players for 2022-23, headlined by Division I Montana State transfer Borja “Beezy” Fernandez, Panthers coach Drew Cooper announced Friday.
He’ll be joined by incoming freshmen Cade Jones and Carter Bischoff.
Fernandez, a 6-foot-8 wing from Bilbao, Spain, played three seasons at Montana State, where he scored 268 points, grabbed 144 rebounds and shot 45.2% from the field in 62 career games. In 2019-20, Fernandez finished as runner-up in Big Sky Freshman of the Year voting.
“We’re anticipating Beezy will make an immediate impact,” said Wesleyan head coach Drew Cooper. “He’s experienced, skilled, physical, and moves well for his size. He’s a young man that’s all class. He’s outgoing, humble, and I’m just thrilled to add him.”
Fernandez grew up as up as part of the heralded FC Barcelona basketball program, competing for Spain’s U16 and U18 teams in international play. He helped FC Barcelona reach the Spanish U19 finals in 2019.
He also understands the tradition of KWC basketball.
“Kentucky Wesleyan is the program with the best history in D2 all around the nation,” Fernandez said. “I love the community of Owensboro and I think we can do great things. The opportunity that Coach Cooper gave me to compete and win a championship is unique. I’m really excited and proud to be a Panther.”
Montana State coaches considered Fernandez “a matchup nightmare for opposing teams” when he played for the Bobcats.
“I’m excited for Borja to have the opportunity to continue his college athletic and academic career at Kentucky Wesleyan and for Coach Cooper,” said former Montana State assistant coach Shawn Dirden. “He is highly skilled and has the ability to score around the rim and also stretch the floor from the 3-point line. He is an efficient passer, ball handler, and shooter who moves fluidly on the court.”
Jones, a 6-3 shooting guard, joins Wesleyan after averaging 21 points per game (1,354 points in three seasons) at Eastern High School in New Pekin, Indiana, and even scored a career-best 40 points in three quarters during a game earlier this year. He was named the Washington County Player of the Year, Hoosier Basketball All-State, Southern Indiana Super Senior 7 and HBCA All-District 4, and played in the Hoosier basketball top-60 workout.
Bischoff, a 6-foot shooting guard out of DeSales High School in Louisville, scored 14.9 points per game as a senior, helping the Colts reach the Louisville Invitational Tournament championship game. He was named a 6th Region All-Star, the DeSales Offensive Player of the Year and was ranked top-25 in the region in 3-point shooting (147-of-336 from deep, No. 4); free-throw percentage (82.2%, No. 6) and scoring (No. 16).
