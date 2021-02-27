The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball game at Tiffin on Saturday has been canceled for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but the women’s home finale at the Sportscenter will go on as planned.
The men, who sit at 10-5 overall and 9-5 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play, will head straight into the conference tournament set to begin Tuesday. Five of the Panthers’ previous six games have been wiped off the slate, with their last outing coming in a loss at No. 23 Findlay on Feb. 16.
For now, Wesleyan remains fourth in the league’s point-rating system, which would give the Panthers a home game in the first round of the conference tournament — the top four seeds host first-round games, with the highest remaining seed serving as host for the semifinals and championship Friday and Saturday.
Without another game on the regular-season schedule, the Panthers’ fate remains in the hands of other teams playing this weekend. Hillsdale (4.66 in PRS) and Findlay (4.13) have secured the top two seeds, followed by Malone (3.81), KWC (3.79), Cedarville (3.38) and Walsh (3.38) jostling for position.
More than anything else, though, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper wants to see his squad mentally prepared once the G-MAC tournament begins.
“The most important thing right now is we’re enthusiastic about the challenge,” Cooper said. “Be enthusiastic, be physical and be together, wanting to come back one more day.
“When we huddle up for that one-and-done, win-or-go-home game, you want a group that wants to come back at least one more day. I think we have that right now.”
Meanwhile, the KWC women (15-4, 15-4 in G-MAC) will close out the regular season with a home matchup against Ursuline (9-11, 9-11) on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.
The Panthers enter following Thursday’s 94-61 win over Ohio Valley, and co-head coach Nicole Nieman noted how important a strong close to the regular season would be.
“Saturday’s huge, Saturday is the biggest game on the schedule,” she said. “It’s a game, obviously, we have to win, but it’s not just about winning. It’s about how are we going to play?
“Being able to come out and compete at our best, we’ve got to be able to have every possession really, really matter for us.”
Wesleyan (4.00) sits third behind Cedarville (4.19) and Walsh (4.03) in the G-MAC’s point-rating system, followed by Ohio Dominican (3.78) Tiffin (3.40) and Trevecca Nazarene (3.33). Just like on the men’s side, the Panthers will likely host a game Tuesday in the first round of the conference tournament, with the semifinals and title game moving to the highest remaining seed Friday and Saturday.
