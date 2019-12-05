When the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team opens league play Thursday night, the Panthers are treating it as an opportunity to start over.
KWC (1-5) will host Ohio Dominican (3-5) in the first Great Midwest Athletic Conference action for either team, with tipoff set for 7:45 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
"It's a week that we've got to consider ourselves 0-0 right now," said KWC second-year coach Drew Cooper, whose squad has dropped its last two outings.
After a productive first half against Wheeling, Cooper said, a sub-par showing in the second half led to a 73-58 loss -- which, in turn, filtered over into their 81-63 defeat to Auburn Montgomery the next day.
Now, Wesleyan coaches want their players to move past previous performances and prepare for the future.
"Like I've told our guys -- every success or every failure that we're gonna have as a basketball team is still in front of us," Cooper said. "There were some games here, out of conference, that have not gone the way we wanted them to go. There were some games in there that we felt like should've gone our way, but collectively, our first six games have been as tough as any out-of-conference schedule in the country.
"All we can ask is that it's prepared us for conference play."
As a team, KWC is averaging 64.7 points per game on 44.7% shooting, including 31.9% from distance.
Adam Goetz, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, leads the Panthers with 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Jo Griffin (9.7 ppg), a 6-1 junior guard, paced KWC with 11 points against Wheeling, while 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (6.2 ppg) notched a season-high 15 points against Auburn Montgomery.
Ohio Dominican, averaging 77.9 points per game on 44.3% shooting, is led by a trio of seniors in 6-6 forward Hasan Varence (20.6 ppg, 10 rpg) and 6-3 guards Sam Hickey (16.6 ppg) and Michael Scott (10 ppg, 4.4 apg).
"They have the reigning national player of the week in Varence," Cooper said. "Varence is a big kid, probably as good of a big that there is in our league. He can step up and really shoot it.
"Ohio Dominican has good size and good athleticism. It should be a good game."
According to Cooper, he's given his players three words -- "belief, courage and confidence" -- to focus on as they move forward in the 2019-20 campaign.
"We've talked about creating that through tremendous practices this week," he said. "They've done as well as we can in practice.
"I think if we have that 'ah-ha' moment and win a close game or overcome some adversity and tough out a win, those three words will take us to a spot where we can win a lot of ballgames."
The men's matchup will follow the KWC women (7-0) taking on Ohio Dominican (4-3) at 5:30 p.m. It will be the conference opener for both programs.
The Wesleyan women will have an opportunity to extend their program-best home winning streak to 22 games.
The balanced Panthers, scoring 84.1 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 38.3% from deep, are led by 5-10 senior forward Keelie Lamb (12.7 ppg, 5 rpg), 5-11 redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton (11.4 ppg) and 5-5 junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes (9 ppg, 4.7 apg), among others.
