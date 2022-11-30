Markel Aune scored a team-high 17 points, Kaeveon Mitchell added 15 points off the bench, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for an 85-56 victory over NAIA foe Harris-Stowe on Tuesday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Panthers (3-3) led only 35-30 at intermission but shot 60% from the field and 10-of-17 from 3-point range (58.8%) after halftime to capture their third consecutive victory.
Patrick Evans knocked down a 3-pointer to pull Harris-Stowe (0-6) to within 43-39 with 16:33 remaining, but a layup by Jomel Boyd sparked a 23-2 run over the next six minutes and effectively put the game out of reach.
Harris-Stowe never got to within 23 points for the rest of the contest.
Wesleyan finished with 24 assists on 32 made baskets and committed only 10 turnovers.
“If we can watch the film and be as proud of ourselves as I am watching those one-mores (passes) and establish that that’s really, really cool — to make those types of passes and play that given type of style,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said after the game. “That’s a high basketball IQ, that’s not just being mediocre. That’s knowing how to play the game.
“We looked like a team that was just earning unchallenged shot after unchallenged shot. They’re going to go in if they’re unchallenged. I want our group to take a whole lot of pride in that.”
Aune made 6-of-10 shots from the floor, including 5-of-9 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists for Wesleyan.
“Markel has got the green light, he knows it,” Cooper said. “I want him to be in position to get 3-point field-goal opportunities off.
“We want him to shoot the ball, that’s what he’s out there for. He’s been a good find for us.”
Meanwhile, Mitchell knocked down all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. The former Breckinridge County High School star missed most of last season with an injury, but Wesleyan coaches have been pleased with his output so far.
“Kaeveon’s been a refresher,” Cooper said. “And he shoots that well in practice. Between him and Eddie Jones (eight points), these aren’t anamoly-type plays they’re making. I’ve seen them make them for two years.
“Kaeveon’s in his third year and he’s had practices like that. We know he can do it, it’s good to see him get the opportunity and get in between those lines and make plays.”
Jordan Roland added 14 points, Beezy Fernandez chipped in 10 points, and Ben Sisson posted eight points with eight rebounds for the Panthers, who shot 56.1% from the field, 13-of-24 from distance (54.2%) and 8-of-14 at the foul line (57.1%).
In only 14 minutes, KWC’s Kennedy Miles recorded a game-high six assists with four steals and finished as a plus-36 contributor.
“When he came in the game, we just went to another gear as a basketball team,” Cooper said of Miles’s performance. “... And he only made one shot so he really made such a remarkable impact without really scoring. That’s a true measure of a good basketball player right there.”
Alex Nunnally tallied a game-high 18 points and Evans had 14 points for Harris-Stowe, which shot 37.7% from the floor, 4-of-10 from beyond the arc (40%) and 6-of-8 on free throws (75%) with 17 turnovers.
Wesleyan returns to action in its conference opener Saturday with a trip to Northwood.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 35 50 — 85
Harris-Stowe (56) — Nunnally 18, Evans 14, Hammond 5, Martin 5, Mosby 5, Campbell 4, Rufus 2, Savage 2, Zephin 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (85) — Aune 17, Mitchell 15, Roland 14, Fernandez 10, Jones 8, Sisson 8, Thomas 7, Boyd 2, Gray 2, Miles 2.
