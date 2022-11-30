Markel Aune scored a team-high 17 points, Kaeveon Mitchell added 15 points off the bench, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for an 85-56 victory over NAIA foe Harris-Stowe on Tuesday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Panthers (3-3) led only 35-30 at intermission but shot 60% from the field and 10-of-17 from 3-point range (58.8%) after halftime to capture their third consecutive victory.

