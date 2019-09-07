KWC ready for 1st game of Yeast coaching era

Kentucky Wesleyan College will have a challenge out of the gate to start its football season.
Concordia is ranked No. 6 in the NAIA coaches poll, and it will be the visitor to Steele Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.
KWC was 3-7 last season. Concordia was 10-3 and lost in the quarterfinals of the NAIA football championship series.
"They're a solid team, they're well-coached, they play the game the right way, they play hard, they're a very physical team," KWC coach Craig Yeast said, going into his head coaching debut at the school. "Their defense, they're very spirited, they play with great intensity. On the offensive side, they like to line up, run the ball at you, dare you to stop it. They've got some playmakers on the perimeter."
Concordia quarterback Roger Engle threw for 2,254 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Senior wide receiver Roderick Dailey led the team last year with 689 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Clay Coltson finished third on the team last year with 322 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
KWC should be solid defensively, and Yeast thinks that side of the ball could be a strength.
"We're going to play defense well," Yeast said. "We have the opportunity to have a really good defense. We're really pleased with some young guys."
Diamond Glover, Aaron Hatter, Trevor Dyer and Oscar Elliott have all been good along the defensive line.
Two quarterbacks have been working toward a starting assignment for KWC.
Mike McGee is back for his senior season after passing for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Wiley Cain was one of the best high school quarterbacks in Kentucky over the last three years at Pulaski County. He was a three-time All-State selection.
Cain ranks second in the KHSAA record books for completions in a single season while holding the records at Pulaski County for touchdown passes in a season, passing yards in a game and passing yards in a season.
"They have done a really good job making plays, they each want to be the starter, they're pulling for each other, the way those two have handled this situation has bled into the rest of the offensive unit," Yeast said. "We're all learning how to play, learning a new system."
Corey Johnson is a junior running back returning for KWC. Johnson put up 581 yards on 107 attempts for a 5.4-yard rushing average and three touchdowns.
"Our defensive line has gotten really good," Yeast said. "Our running back group, I think we got a lot of new faces in that group, we've got a little bit of depth. They've both shown a lot of improvement."
