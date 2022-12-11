Markel Aune scored a game-high 16 points, Jordan Roland and Ben Sisson added 14 points apiece, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team rolled to an 82-50 conference win over Cedarville on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The victory was the fifth in a row for the Panthers (5-3, 2-0 in G-MAC), and Drew Cooper pointed to his team’s hustle, focus and togetherness as key components to the win.
“There’s no question,” he said afterward. “There were points of the game where Cedarville tried to hit back, and it was reassuring just to see a team trust their fundamentals. We were earning unchallenged shots over and over again. When Cedarville tried to mix it up or do something different, we were a team who trusted who we were and trusted our identity.
“We needed this separation, because the way the game was going, it’s either going to be the same old, same old, or a team that looked like we can compete for a championship. Today was the latter.”
Wesleyan trailed 7-6 less than four minutes into the game before a layup by Beezy Fernandez put the Panthers back on top — and they never trailed again.
Cedarville (6-3, 1-2) cut its deficit to 17-13 on a 3-pointer by Grant Whisman with 11:44 left until halftime, but KWC answered with a 17-4 run over the next five minutes — with nine points from Aune and six from Roland during that stretch — on the way to a 48-29 halftime lead.
The Panthers took their largest lead of the game at 75-40 on Jomel Boyd’s layup with 9:52 remaining, and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t get any closer than 29 points for the remainder of the contest.
The best part, Cooper said, was how his team maintained focus throughout the afternoon.
“Our guys were tuned in,” he remarked. “We talked at length about the fact that Cedarville has had our number lately. I think we got a group that’s taking pride in the right things. We had guys dive on the floor and take charges when we’re up 28. I’ve always said that’s cool. We have a team that believes that stuff is really cool. That’s what we want to hang our hat on, win or lose.”
Boyd added 10 points for KWC, which shot 52.5% from the field, 4-of-16 from 3-point range (25%) and 14-of-20 at the foul stripe (70%) with 13 turnovers. Sisson added a game-best eight rebounds, Eddie Jones Jr. chipped in seven points with seven rebounds, and Sisson and reserve guard Kennedy Miles dished four assists each.
“There wasn’t one person that was put in that wasn’t tuned in and ready to perform an important role for us,” Cooper said. “Jordan Roland looked like he was getting back into the same form he was in at times last year. Jomel Boyd, who can make an impact on the offensive side, got in there and made plays.”
Jayvon Maughmer scored 11 points and Brayden Sipple had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who were limited to 27.9% shooting from the field, 8-of-36 from beyond the arc (22.2%) and 8-of-18 on free throws (44.4%) with 16 turnovers.
The Panthers claimed the edge in rebounds (46-35), points off turnovers (21-2), paint scoring (44-16) and bench production (41-10).
The win also snapped a six-game losing skid to Cedarville.
“We’re certainly not a finished product,” Cooper said. “It’s a long season. Our test will be our consistency and that our belief in what we executed out here today can win a lot of basketball games.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN48 34 — 82
Cedarville (50) — Maughmer 11, Sipple 10, Drees 9, Rogers 6, Davis 5, Whisman 4, Thomas 3, Sellars 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (82) — Aune 16, Roland 14, Sisson 14, Boyd 10, Jones 7, Thomas 7, Fernandez 6, Miles 5, Brewer 2, Gray 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.