Tahlia Walton scored a game-high 19 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team dominated the hustle stats Thursday night as they rolled to a 94-61 conference win over Ohio Valley at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (15-4, 15-4 in G-MAC) finished with a commanding 49-19 rebounding advantage and outscored the Fighting Scots 25-2 in second-chance opportunities.
According to Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman, defense was a top priority for her squad.
“We’re really trying to settle down defensively — being able to get in better stances, talk, communication, rotations,” she said. “Offensively, we feel like we’re sharing the ball well and our spacing’s good, but defensively we need to tighten it up.”
KWC surrendered 46.4% shooting from the field, but the Panthers also forced 20 floor errors leading to a 29-12 lead in points off turnovers. In limiting Ohio Valley’s opportunities, Wesleyan finished with a plus-18 margin in shot attempts.
“That was really good,” Nieman said. “That’s the end of the floor we’re trying to get better at. How are we going to make defensive plays? That’s what it’s going to come down to. Offensively, we’re shooting 45-50% every night, but defensively, that’s what we’re giving up. Defensively, we need to make those plays.”
Cali Nolot finished with 13 points for KWC, and Kaylee Clifford chipped in 12 points with eight rebounds. Shaylee McDonald recorded nine points and nine boards off the bench, Jordyn Barga posted nine points with six boards, Lily Grimes-Miller recorded eight points and five assists, and Rachel Richardson scored eight points. Walton swiped a game-high five steals, as well.
The Panthers pulled out to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but an explosive second quarter allowed KWC to claim a 46-27 lead at intermission. Wesleyan’s lead was never threatened in the second half.
“We knew we couldn’t take OVU lightly,” Clifford said. “We had to work on our defense. I feel like we did that and got better. We worked as a team and got things done tonight.”
Clifford, a 5-foot-11 senior from Trimble County, also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her KWC career after sinking a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, prompting a lively ovation from her teammates and the limited Sportscenter crowd.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I knew I was close, but I didn’t know how close. I’m just very thankful and blessed to be here and have the opportunity to play basketball.”
It came as no surprise to KWC’s coaches, though.
“She’s been huge,” Nieman said. “From day one, she’s been on board. She’s just been consistent. She’s super even, doesn’t have a bunch of highs or a bunch of lows, which makes it a really fun atmosphere to be a part of.”
For the game, KWC shot 50% from the field, including 8-of-30 from 3-point range (26.7%), and made 12-of-17 free throws (70.6%) while giving up 15 turnovers. The Panthers outscored Ohio Valley 58-32 in the paint, 45-2 in bench production and 10-2 in fastbreak points.
Tanner Esposito led Ohio Valley (0-19, 0-19) with 16 points, Nahia Urturi-Ortiz scored 14 points, and Jemma Bennett and Jordan Fox chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday for its home finale against Ursuline. Tipoff is set for noon at the Sportscenter.
OHIO VALLEY15-12-23-11 — 61
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN21-25-27-21 — 94
Ohio Valley (61) — Esposito 16, Urturi-Ortiz 14, Bennett 13, Fox 12, Garcia 4, Edwards 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (94) — Walton 19, Nolot 13, Clifford 12, Barga 9, McDonald 9, Grimes-Miller 8, R. Richardson 8, Johnson 7, L. Richardson 7, Conley 2.
