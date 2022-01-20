The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will look to close its final 10-game stretch on a strong note, beginning with Thursday’s matchup at Findlay.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT in Findlay, Ohio.
Wesleyan (10-8, 5-5 in G-MAC) enters following a 73-61 win over Lake Erie on Saturday, which snapped the Panthers’ two-game losing skid — both in overtime.
“Those are the ones that you hate,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “Those are heartbreaking, devastating losses to take. You want to learn from them and see the next time you have that opportunity, you execute flawlessly.
“I’m very, very confident. Our team has to have a lot of confidence and belief right now in what we’re doing.”
Standing in the Panthers’ way Thursday will be Findlay (10-5, 4-3), which currently leads KWC for the sixth and final spot in the G-MAC postseason tournament.
Wesleyan previously beat the Oilers 84-74 on Dec. 4, 2021, in Owensboro — ending a 9-0 all-time losing streak to Findlay. In that game, the Panthers were led by 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (24 points), 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (22 points) and 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (22 points, seven rebounds, six assists).
Improving that standing in the conference, Cooper said, comes down to beating the squads ahead of them in the standings.
“We’ve beaten the teams beneath us, but it’s the teams ahead of us that we’re 1-5 against,” he said. “... The second time through the league, and it starts Thursday night. We’ve got to perform and execute our expectations.
“What I mean by expectations is show up like we believe we’re the better basketball team and that we belong there. We know we belong there, we just have to go out there and win some more moments.”
The Panthers, posting 75.4 points per game, rank fourth in the league in field-goal shooting (46.2%), third in 3-point shooting (37%), second in defensive field-goal percentage (41.4%) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).
They’ll continue to rely on contributions from Roland (14.9 ppg), Battaile (12.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (12.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg), Boyd (11.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and 6-foot junior point guard Antonio Thomas (15.3 ppg over last four games).
Meanwhile, Findlay enters on a five-game winning streak. The Oilers score 77.7 points per outing on 49.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% from long distance as one of the G-MAC’s hottest-shooting teams.
For the Panthers, however, the final stretch of the season is more about themselves than anything else.
“We are right there,” Cooper said. “We are on the cusp of being a championship basketball team. Right now is our time, so let’s make it happen.”
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (11-5, 8-2 in G-MAC) squaring off against Findlay (5-10, 3-6) at 4:30 p.m.
The Panthers won the previous matchup this season, 71-57, on Dec. 4 and have defeated the Oilers in three consecutive outings. In the previous meeting, KWC was led by Leah Richardson (18 points), who is now out for the season with an ACL tear. Cali Nolot and Emma Johnson added 10 points apiece in the win.
Wesleyan enters on a two-game winning streak, and the Panthers have won five of their last six outings.
