The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will have an opportunity to get back on even footing within conference play Saturday when the Panthers host Hillsdale at the Sportscenter.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m.
The Panthers (4-3, 0-1 in G-MAC) began their league slate Thursday with a 72-64 overtime loss to No. 16 Hillsdale, as KWC played without leading scorer Ben Sisson. Wyatt Battaile drained a 3-pointer in the final minute to send the game to an extra period, but the Chargers pulled away from there.
Continued improvement from Battaile, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, will be a priority for Wesleyan, fourth-year coach Drew Cooper said.
“Wyatt needs to feel more in rhythm in the game,” Cooper said of the Pikeville native, who scored 16 points against Hillsdale but had been struggling to score consistently in recent games. “What he did in the second half, we need more of.
“It’s up to us as a team to get our best players going, and Wyatt’s a returning all-conference member. We have to have a team full of guys trying to get him going.”
That chance comes against a Findlay team that enters on a three-game winning streak following victories against No. 14 Ferris State, at Parkside and at Trevecca Nazarene.
The Oilers (5-2, 1-0) are led by a quartet of double-digit scorers in 6-7 junior forward Nathan Bruno (14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), 6-foot senior guard Tre’Maine Gray (12 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Joey Edmonds (11.4 ppg) and 6-4 senior forward Anthony Masterlasco (10.6 ppg).
As a team, Findlay scores 74.9 points per contest on 48.7% shooting from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.
“Another very good team who is extremely bought into some of their fundamentals,” Cooper said of the Oilers. “If we don’t get there, it’s going to be the same outcome (as against Hillsdale). Our guys are going to be challenged to believe in what we do and execute much better fundamentally on both sides.”
Wesleyan, averaging 77.9 points per matchup on 46% shooting from the field and 34.8% from distance, will counter with a group that includes 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Battaile (11.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (11.7 ppg), among others.
The men’s game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (4-3, 1-0 in G-MAC) taking on Findlay (2-3, 1-0) at noon.
The Panthers rolled Hillsdale 87-65 on Thursday, led by 5-11 redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (17 points), 5-11 fifth-year forward Emma Johnson (15 points), 5-8 senior forward Cali Nolot (14 points) and 5-11 junior forward Jordyn Barga (11 points, seven rebounds).
The Oilers enter following Thursday’s 63-48 win at Trevecca Nazarene.
Both games can be followed on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
