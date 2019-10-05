KWC seeks first victory in visit to Findlay (Ohio)

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team is still looking for its first victory of 2019, as the Panthers visit Findlay for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Findlay, Ohio.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-1 G-MAC) -- led by first-year head coach Craig Yeast -- put together their best offensive performance of the season last Saturday in Painesville, Ohio, but it wasn't enough as host Lake Erie came away with a 49-42 victory.
"I took over this job knowing we were starting from the ground up, that's kind of where we are," Yeast said. "I'm positive, our coaches are positive, our players are positive."
KWC rallied from a 21-3 deficit to twice tie Findlay in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers never could take the lead.
Wesleyan finished with 473 yards of total offense and was led by quarterback Wiley Cain, who completed 28 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver David Florence made nine receptions for 176 yards and a TD.
KWC's ground attack was paced by Corey Johnson Jr., who rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries.
Among others scoring for the Panthers were former area stars Peyton Peters (Apollo) on a 4-yard reception, and Landon Newman (Daviess County) on a 2-yard run.
KWC will be facing a Findlay squad that poured it on league foe Alderson Broaddus a week ago -- battering the visiting Battlers, 75-18.
Findlay (2-2, 1-0) was highly efficient in the contest, rolling up 620 yards of total offense and converting 9-of-12 times on third down and a perfect 2-of-2 on fourth down.
Findlay rushed for a whopping 424 yards, with a trio of backs -- Derek Lynch (131), Brenan Auer (108) and Nate Slagel (103) -- topping the century mark.
Quarterback Matt Winzeler was good on 11-of-19 passes for 196 yards and two scores, and Dominic Pegley was the top receiver with 10 catches for 139 yards and two TDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.